Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will miss his side's next three games after he was suspended by the NHL for his part in Zach Aston-Reese's injury in Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Wilson was involved in a shoulder-to-head collision with Aston-Reese during the second period of the game that left the Penguins forward bloodied with a broken jaw and a concussion, as he will undergo surgery for the former and likely miss the rest of the NHL playoffs.

"We lose a guy to a broken jaw that's going to require surgery and a concussion because of another high hit to the head," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after Game 3. "At some point, we would hope that the league might do something."

No penalty was given against the Canadian during the game, however, the NHL's Department of Player Safety later reviewed the incident on Wednesday before proceeding to suspend him.

They ruled that Wilson "(made) the head the main point of contact on a hit where such head contact was avoidable" and deemed the incident an illegal hit. In addition, they told ESPN that a combination of an "extreme injury" and an "extreme history" were the main factors that resulted in the suspension.

The 24-year-old, who developed an infamous reputation for playing on the edge, notably escaped punishment for his collision with Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2 that saw the latter get hit in the head and leave the rest of the game.

He previously injured Columbus Blue Jackets’ Alexander Wennberg during their first round series last month and was also suspended for two games during the preseason as well as the first four games of the regular season — the former for interference and the latter for boarding.

"That comes with the territory. If he's involved, it's going to get more attention than other guys," Capitals teammate Brooks Orpik said of Wilson. "But for Tommy to be effective, he has to play the same way he plays."

"I don't think he can approach games differently. He does a lot of good things for us and, at times maybe he straddles that line a bit. Some people aren't happy with it, but like I said, he does a lot of good things for our team."

With the Capitals currently leading the series 2-1 and Game 4 taking place on Thursday in Pittsburgh, this means Wilson will not be able to return to action until Game 7, should the series go the distance.

However, Capitals coach Barry Trotz says the team will prepare like always and adapt without the Toronto native.

"We'll prepare like we always do," Trotz said Wednesday after Wilson's suspension. "The focus is on the next game, and any adjustments or any changes we make, we'll react however we need to. We're taking roll call today and we'll see where we are."