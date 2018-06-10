It’s the one time Broadway fans can enjoy performances from the comfort of their couch, so expect all the theater fans to be watching the Tony Awards on Sunday night. However, they might not be watching on TV.

The Tony Awards air on TV Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The east coast will get to see Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles host the event live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The west coast will have to wait until 8 p.m. PDT to watch the tape-delayed show. The show will last until 11 p.m., so be sure to have enough popcorn ready.

Many can also watch the 2018 Tony Awards live stream online. The show will only be available on CBS All Access, which has a free 7-day trial for new users. However, the Tony Awards live stream is only for subscribers in select areas where the Live TV option is available.

Cordcutters with live TV streaming services should also be able to watch the Tonys. Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV NOW and PlayStation Vue should all offer CBS (though users should doublecheck before showtime).

Of course, every good awards show starts with the red carpet. Though CBS will not air a red carpet special, New Yorkers can watch NY1 at 5:30 p.m. EDT to see a red carpet special. Those who aren’t local can watch “NY1 On Stage’s Live Red Carpet to the Tonys” live stream on TonyAwards.com or on CBS’ Facebook page. The special will be two hours long. Playbill will also host a red carpet special on their Facebook page.

The 2018 Tony Awards will give audiences a taste of what is happening on Broadway right now. Expect performances from all the musicals, including the “Mean Girls” cast, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Check out all the 2018 Tony nominees below:

Best Play



“The Children”



“Farinelli and The King”



“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”



“Junk”



“Latin History for Morons”

Best Musical



“The Band’s Visit”



“Frozen”



“Mean Girls”



“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Revival of a Play



“Angels in America”



“Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”



“Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”



“Lobby Hero”



“Travesties”

Best Revival of a Musical



“My Fair Lady”



“Once On This Island”



“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best Book of a Musical



“The Band’s Visit”



“Frozen”



“Mean Girls”



“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre



“Angels in America”



“The Band’s Visit”



“Frozen”



“Mean Girls”



“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play



Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”



Tom Hollander, “Travesties”



Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”



Mark Rylance, “Farinelli and The King”



Denzel Washington, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play



Glenda Jackson, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”



Condola Rashad, “Saint Joan”



Lauren Ridloff, “Children of a Lesser God”



Amy Schumer, “Meteor Shower”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical



Harry Hadden-Paton, “My Fair Lady”



Joshua Henry, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”



Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit”



Ethan Slater, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical



Lauren Ambrose, “My Fair Lady”



Hailey Kilgore, “Once On This Island”



LaChanze, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”



Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit”



Taylor Louderman, “Mean Girls”



Jessie Mueller, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play



Anthony Boyle, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”



Michael Cera, “Lobby Hero”



Brian Tyree Henry, “Lobby Hero”



Nathan Lane, “Angels in America”



David Morse, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play



Susan Brown, “Angels in America”



Noma Dumezweni, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”



Deborah Findlay, “The Children”



Denise Gough, “Angels in America”



Laurie Metcalf, “Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical



Norbert Leo Butz, “My Fair Lady”



Alexander Gemignani, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”



Grey Henson, “Mean Girls”



Gavin Lee, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”



Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical



Ariana DeBose, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”



Renée Fleming, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”



Lindsay Mendez, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”



Ashley Park, “Mean Girls”



Diana Rigg, “My Fair Lady”

Best Scenic Design of a Play



“Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”



“Farinelli and The King”



“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”



“Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”



“Angels in America”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical



“Once On This Island”



“The Band’s Visit”



“Mean Girls”



“My Fair Lady”



“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Costume Design of a Play



“Farinelli and The King”



“Angels in America”



“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”



“Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”



“Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Costume Design of a Musical



“Mean Girls”



“Once On This Island”



“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”



“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”



“My Fair Lady”

Best Lighting Design of a Play



“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”



“Angels in America”



“Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”



“Farinelli and The King”



“Junk”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical



“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”



“Once On This Island”



“My Fair Lady”



“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”



“The Band’s Visit”

Best Sound Design of a Play



“Travesties”



“Angels in America”



“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”



“1984”



“Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Sound Design of a Musical



“The Band’s Visit”



“Once On This Island”



“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”



“Mean Girls”



“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Direction of a Play



“Angels in America”



“Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”



“Travesties”



“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”



“Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Best Direction of a Musical



Once On This Island



“The Band’s Visit”



“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”



“Mean Girls”



“My Fair Lady”

Best Choreography



“My Fair Lady”



“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”



“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”



“Mean Girls”



“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best Orchestrations



“Mean Girls”



“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”



“Once On This Island”



“The Band’s Visit”



“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre



Chita Rivera



Andrew Lloyd Webber

Special Tony Awards



John Leguizamo



Bruce Springsteen

Regional Theatre Tony Award



La MaMa E.T.C., New York City

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award



Nick Scandalios

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre



Sara Krulwich



Bessie Nelson



Ernest Winzer Cleaners