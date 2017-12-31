There is never a dull moment when tuning into the “Real Housewives” franchise. From fights and lies to brutal arguments, the wealthy women have nothing but time and drama on the brain. Although we must bid 2017 goodbye, it won’t be the last time you hear from the housewives.

Whether you are all about the sassy “Real Housewives of Atlanta” or enjoy the scheming antics from the “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” take a look back at the craziest “Real Housewives” moments of the year.

5. Shannon Beador And Kelly Dodd Face Off

The ladies of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” got a surprise when they attended dinner at a restaurant called the Quiet Woman and Kelly showed up. Although Kelly insisted that the eatery is one she frequently dines at, she received a cold greeting from Shannon, who was still upset after Kelly called her mean and calculating at a previous reunion.

The dinner took a turn for the worse when Kelly began to criticize Shannon for always being upset, which prompted Shannon to yell at Kelly to leave the restaurant. Upset about being ousted, Kelly told Shannon to take some hormones and keep eating, even though she knows Shannon has been suffering from weight issues. In the end, Shannon made a huge scene and chucked her plate across the table before leaving the Quiet Woman while cursing Kelly’s name.

4. Lisa Rinna Taunts Kim Richards About Arrest

It’s been two long seasons since the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars ended their friendship, and the two women showed no signs of reconciling following another argument during a game night. While attempting to participate in a friendly game, Kim called Lisa out for always using excuses for her bad attitude.

Kim accused Lisa of using the death of her parents as the reason why she was feuding with Kim over the last few years. However, Lisa reminded Kim that she wasn’t using her parents and instead was coming after Kim who spoke poorly about her husband, Harry Hamlin. Lisa then shocked the table when she accused Kim of playing dirty and told her they should talk about her 2015 arrest for shoplifting, as well as her other legal problems.

Several of the women then jumped in, defending Kim and calling Lisa out for attacking her. Luckily, Eden Sassoon was eventually able to jump in and calm everyone down.

3. Teresa Giudice Confronts Kim DePaola About Spreading Cheating Rumors

Following a stint in prison over fraud, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa confronted Kim, who had been spreading rumors that she was cheating on her husband Joe, who is currently incarcerated. The fight took place as Kim was getting ready for her fashion show, and she claimed her staff and models had seen Teresa out on the town with another man.

Teresa told Kim just because she has a family doesn’t mean she can’t hang out with friends. From there, the women began calling each other vicious names and Teresa began to threaten to attack Kim. However, Kim told her if she laid one hand on her she would be right back in prison. While Teresa didn’t touch Kim, she left her with a verbal lashing before she exited the fashion show.

2. Phaedra Parks Gets Fired From “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

Photo: NBC Phaedra spent a majority of Season 9 spreading rumors that cast member Kandi Burruss wanted to drug and rape co-star Porsha Williams. During the reunion show, Phaedra finally admitted that Kandi never tried to harm Porsha, but the damage was already done. Phaedra accused Kandi of a sexual crime and could have ruined her reputation. In the end, Phaedra was let go from the show and “RHOA” Season 10 is currently airing on Bravo without the attorney.

1. Luann de Lesseps Checks Into Rehab

On Christmas Eve, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star was arrested for allegedly kicking a police officer while she was intoxicated at a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, according to E! News. Luann has had quite a tough year, after filing for divorce from her husband Tom D’Agostino just seven months after they married. The two celebrated their union with an extravagant wedding in Palm Beach.

Since the end of her relationship, Luann has reportedly been self-medicating, and on Friday she announced she would be checking into rehab.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event,” she said in a statement.

Sources told People that Luann’s arrest will be included in the series’ storyline.