Two police officers in Canada are facing serious charges for a January incident where they allegedly consumed marijuana edibles while on the job.

Toronto police in a news release on Wednesday announced that "two officers attempted to obstruct, pervert or defeat the course of justice, by destroying or converting to their own use, evidence, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada."

Const. Vittorio Dominelli, 36, and Const. Jamie Young, 35, were both arrested Tuesday stemming from an incident on Jan. 27 and 28. They are both facing one count each of breach of trust and attempting to obstruct justice and have been suspended with pay. The two are officers with 13 Division in Toronto.

During an early morning surveillance in Northwest Toronto, the officers allegedly ate marijuana edibles, which caused them to hallucinate, reported CTV News Toronto.

Then, one of the officers exited the squad car, climbed a tree and got stuck and his partner had to call for assistance, according to police sources. Both men were found in their vehicle and later hospitalized.

2 Toronto police officers accused of eating marijuana on duty face criminal charges https://t.co/peWY0OISwB pic.twitter.com/olHJqvinuz — CBC Canadian News (@CBCCanada) May 23, 2018

Another officer who responded to the scene slipped on ice and required medical attention for a head injury reported CBC News.

Although Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack refused to address details of the claims in January, investigators were reportedly considering whether the edibles were evidence taken during a raid of Community Cannabis Clinic just days before the incident, sources told CBC Toronto.

"Our professional standards unit is doing the investigation so I’m not going to comment on the investigation," McCormack said in January.

The department served the officers a notice in February informing them that they were under investigation. A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed that the two officers were being investigated by the Professional Standards Committee, which is responsible for "promoting and supporting professionalism," according to its website.

Both officers have been on the force for a while. Dominelli has 13 years of service and Young has two and a half years under his belt. They are set to appear in court on June 7.

