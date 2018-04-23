Days after Nikki Bella and John Cena’s split became public, the WWE twins are now opening up about the breakup that came as a sock to fans considering that the couple were already engaged to be married next month.

On Saturday, Nikki took to Instagram to subtly react to the end of her romantic relationship with the professional wrestler-turned-actor Cena after being together for more than five years. “Courage is the power to let go of the familiar,” the text she posted on her account read.

A day before, Nikki also shared a cryptic post that was accompanied by a photo of her wearing a blue dress while standing at a beach. She captioned the photo: “For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), It’s always our self we find in the sea.”

Meanwhile, Nikki’s twin sister Brie has also opened up about the controversial split. Nikki and Brie attended the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Paradise Valley, Arizona on Saturday. Though it was Nikki’s first public appearance since the breakup announcement, she didn’t find the courage to talk to the media about it. But Brie did.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Brie expressed how she still considers Cena as part of their family despite what happened. She also shielded her twin from the press by reiterating that the latter and her ex want to keep their privacy for the time being.

“I love John like a brother. He will always be family. I will never let anyone bash him or bring him down because he’s an extremely good man and what he and my sister, wanted, that’s between them,” Brie said. “He will always be family and he knows that. I will always call him, the one thing is he always gave me great advice and he gave my husband great advice. We’ll always keep that.”

“John and Nicole don’t talk about what’s going on and they want their privacy, which I completely respect,” Brie noted before confirming that she will continue to support her sister amid this difficult time. “We were together since the womb, and she’s always been the bone of my back … Through the good times we high five each other and through the bad times we’re the shoulder to cry on.”

Nikki and Cena called off their engagement and announced their split last Sunday. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the ex-couple said at the time. They were supposed to say “I do” in Mexico this May.

Photo: Getty Images/Theo Wargo