As much as she would have loved to ring in the New Year with her boyfriend Travis Scott, lip kit mogul Kylie Jenner decided to stay home and out of the limelight because of her pregnancy.

According to TMZ, Scott performed for New Year’s Eve at the LIV nightclub but Jenner was noticeably missing. Filling in for her were her friends, Justine Skye and Anastasia Karanikolaou. Kendall Jenner’s girl friend, Hailey Baldwin, was also spotted in attendance.

Despite rumors that Scott and Jenner have already parted ways, the media outlet maintained that they’re still together.

A “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” source earlier told People that Jenner and Scott are spending less time together during the pregnancy, and it’s all because of their busy schedules.

“Kylie and Travis spend very little time together. Kylie is not happy about it. She wants Travis to be around more and help [with] preparing for the baby. But Travis only has a few more tour dates left, and then he is off for the holidays,” the source shared. “Kylie is hoping he will step things up once the tour is finished.”

But one thing remains the same despite their conflicting schedules - both Jenner and Scott “are absolutely still together and excited about the baby.”

“Kylie can’t wait for the baby to be here,” the source continued. “Since getting pregnant, she has changed her life a lot. She is getting bored spending so much time at home.”

Thankfully for Jenner, she has a supportive group of friends and family. Her BFF, Jordyn Woods, is always there to keep her company even though she has chosen to remain put at home.

When asked by the Daily Star Online about how Jenner is currently doing, Woods was able to reply: “Kylie's doing great, she’s like my best friend so I see her a lot. I honestly can’t speak on anyone else situation except my own, but she's doing really well.”

Woods was then pressed about Jenner’s pregnancy, and was asked if she thinks the lip kit mogul would make a good mother. The model refused to give a straight answer and simply said, “I think everyone I’m friends with will make great parents. We all have each other so it's great.” Photo: Getty Images/Ian Gavan