Travis Scott has opened up about Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancy.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has been rumored to be pregnant with her first baby with Scott. Since the rumors first surfaced last year, neither of the two has confirmed the reports.

In Scott's recent interview with Billboard, the "Goosebumps" rapper addressed the reports. However, he played coy and neither denied nor confirmed it. "I don't want to talk about that. They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing," Scott said when asked about having a baby with Jenner.

He was also asked if he had spoken with his dad about fatherhood. However, Scott just said, "Uh..for what?"

Earlier there were rumors that Jenner and Scott have already split. However, multiple sources claimed that the two are still very much together and that they have not broken up.

Scott and Jenner started dating in April 2017 following Jenner's split from Tyga. The TV personality and Tyga had an on-and-off romance for almost three years, but they broke up for good last year.

At the time, Jenner has been shying away from the cameras. In fact, she never appeared in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card. According to an insider, the lip kit mogul is very conscious of the changes in her body due to her pregnancy and does not want to be photographed.

"Her body is changing and she's very self-conscious about it," a source told People. "She's always been insecure that she's not as curvy or pretty as her sisters."

"She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn't want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She's very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop," another source added.

Just like Jenner, her half-sister Khloe Kardashian was plagued with the same pregnancy rumors. However, in December, the "Revenge Body" star has finally confirmed it. A number of "KUWTK" fans are urging the 20-year-old TV personality to do the same.

However, it is unlikely for Jenner to confirm her pregnancy anytime soon because she is "having fun teasing everyone," one insider said. "She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won't share until she wants to."

