Kylie Jenner may have deleted Stormi Webster’s face from her Instagram page, but the rest of the baby girl is still being featured on her father, Travis Scott’s, account.

On Wednesday, the “Goosebumps” rapper shared a photo of the four-month-old baby, days after his girlfriend revealed she would no longer show their daughter’s face on social media.

In the photo posted on Scott’s Instagram Story, Stormi is pictured laying across her dad’s lap. Although both Stormi and the “Love Galore” artist’s faces are missing from the snapshot, the daughter and father are wearing matching white, red and black Nike sneakers.

“Gang,” Scott wrote across the picture. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The “Antidote” rapper’s post comes days after Jenner deleted photos of Stormi’s face from her Instagram page. The Kylie Cosmetics founder seemingly explained the sudden scrubbing of the baby’s face from her account when a fan asked why she cut her daughter out of a photo.

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” Jenner told the fan.

On Tuesday, a source told People Jenner had decided to remove images of Stormi from social media after noticing “people have been making nasty comments” about her daughter.

“She posted pictures because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” the insider explained.

In an effort to avoid stress throughout her pregnancy, Jenner never confirmed she was pregnant. Instead, she waited days after she gave birth to her little girl to announce she delivered her first child.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” the “Life of Kylie” star wrote in a statement via Instagram.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she added.

Although Jenner once openly posted photos and videos of Stormi, it appears the reality star is no longer interested in sharing special moments with her daughter on social media.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images