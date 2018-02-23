Kristin Chenoweth has been cast in Season 2 of NBC’s “Trial & Error.”

Chenoweth will play Lavinia Peck-Foster, a central new character accused of murder in the show’s sophomore run, similar to John Lithgow’s Larry Henderson in Season 1.

According to Deadline, Lavinia is the first lady of East Peck. A larger-than-life grand dame, at least in her own mind, Lavinia is an eccentric heiress known for her flamboyant outfits, large hats and hairless cat named Fluffy, who hasn’t left the confines of Peck Gardens in ages. Lavinia reaches out to Josh Segal and Associates, the same law firm that defended Larry in court last season, to help her prove her innocence after the body of her husband Edgar is found stuffed inside a suitcase in the back of her car.

“I’m excited to slip into a role that feels very right for me at this time,” Chenoweth said in a statement. “Plus, I’m surrounded by genius comedic actors and brilliant writing. I admire John Lithgow so much and want to make him proud by continuing what he began.”

Chenoweth also tweeted that she can’t wait to work with returning cast members Nicholas D’Agosto (Josh Segal), Jayma Mays (Carol Anne Keane), Steven Boyer (Dwayne Reed) and Sherri Shepherd (Anne Flatch).

“We are delighted to have such a comedic powerhouse join our show,” said executive producer Astrof of Chenoweth in a statement. “When we decided we were doing a murderess, we knew there could be only one person big enough to fill John Lithgow’s skates. She was our first choice all along, and thankfully for us, [she] became available at the right time. Murdering and karaoke in East Peck will never be more fun.”

Although Lithgow, along with her onscreen daughter Krysta Rodriguez (Summer Henderson), won’t be back as a series regular for Season 2, NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline at Television Critics Association summer press tour last August that Lithgow “might pop in a couple of times” next season. “You may not have seen the end of him,” Greenblatt said of Lithgow’s Larry. “But clearly that’s not the story drive.”

Also in Season 2, TVLine revealed last August that a “Serial”-like podcaster will be helping Josh’s legal team to defend its new client.

A premiere date for Season 2 of “Trial & Error” has yet to be determined.