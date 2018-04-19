Khloe Kardashian might be staying in her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson’s house in Cleveland after giving to daughter True, but that does not mean things are okay between them.

In fact, Khloe reportedly booted Thompson out of his own home, and he only comes and goes to spend time with his daughter, reported People. Khloe’s mad at Thompson because days before she gave birth, it was reported that he had been cheating on her. The basketball player was spotted at a club in New York City on April 7 with a brunette. They were later seen walking towards his hotel.

He was also caught on camera with two women back in October - when Khloe was three months pregnant.

For now, Khloe is staying in his house because the nursery and baby gear for True are all there. But once doctors give her the green light to fly, she will head back to L.A. to be with her family.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Khloe is actually feeling confused about what to do with Thompson. On one hand, she really loves him. On the other hand, she feels deeply hurt by his indiscretions.

“Khloe is very torn on what to do with her and Tristan,” the source shared. “Khloe loves him deeply. He is the father of her child, but she feels betrayed and blindsided.”

“Khloe has had friends and family around her non-stop since the news broke that Tristan [allegedly] cheated,” the source continued. “Now that they are leaving, it will allow her time to process everything. Khloe’s main focus is being a mother and figuring out what is best for True.”

Despite the united front they have been putting, the insider dished that the couple actually “has hardly talked or seen one another because she is furious with him. Khloe is a strong woman, and whatever decision she makes, her family and friends will fully support.”

Meanwhile, a different source told Us Weekly that Khloe’s main priority is True’s bond with Thompson, and she does not really care whether or not they will get back together.

“Khloe has promised her mom, sisters, Rob and friends that she will absolutely be returning to Los Angeles with True after Tristan’s team is done with the NBA playoffs. She is absolutely not even thinking about her relationship with Tristan. The primary concern Khloe has is that Tristan and True are bonding,” the insider dished, adding that the off-season will “give them time to figure all of that out, and there is no reason Tristan can’t come to Los Angeles.” Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil