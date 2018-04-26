Family is very important to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian, and it is for this very reason that she is letting her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, stay in her life.

Khloe was undeniably heartbroken after learning that Thompson had been cheating on her several times throughout her pregnancy. To make matters worse, his indiscretions surfaced just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

People have been urging Khloe to dump Thompson like a hot potato, but she surprised her fans by letting him stick around. In fact, she is still staying in his house in Cleveland.

A source close to the new mom explained that Khloe’s decision is all rooted on True. “If there wasn’t a child involved, Khloe would have kicked Tristan to the curb,” the source told Us Weekly. “She’s not ready to make a decision. Seeing him with their daughter only complicates thing.”

The insider added that Khloe is not in any rush to make a decision, and “she alone will determine the status of their relationship. Right now, there is no timetable.”

“If she were to leave now, Tristan would not be able to fly out to L.A. to bond with True,” further explained the source. “It’s important to Khloe that he spend significant time with his daughter.”

Thompson is definitely not welcome in the Kardashian-Jenner household, since Khloe’s mom and siblings “are still very unhappy with Tristan.”

“Khloe’s family thinks she deserves much better,” a different insider told People. “They want her back in Los Angeles. Khloe got very burned in the past because she’s too loyal — no one wants her to stay with a guy who might not change.”

The basketball player was first exposed after he was spotted at a club in New York City on April 7 with a brunette. They were later seen walking towards his hotel.

He was also caught on camera with two women back in October - when Khloe was three months pregnant. After these videos surfaced, many more stories of his cheating came up.

But can Thompson still change? Another source said that Thompson “wants them to be together” and is doing everything in his power to woo Khloe back. “It seems he’s willing to get help,” the insider shared. “He admits his behavior is completely wrong.” Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy