Even though Khloe Kardashian has already forgiven baby daddy Tristan Thompson, the Cleveland Cavaliers player still feels that it’s right for him to just go under the radar for the time being.

On Friday, a source close to Kardashian exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Thompson won’t be joining his baby mama and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The decision appears to be part of Thompson’s atonement after his highly publicized cheating scandals. “Tristan didn’t appear a lot on [the show] when his relationship with Khloe was solid, so it’s no surprise he has told her that he won’t be filming in the future for the show,” the source said.

E! declined to comment on Thompson’s status on the reality series, but Kardashian, 33, is reportedly understanding of the 27-year-old NBA star’s decision, since she’s also focused on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship. “Khloe could actually care less about whether or not he does [the show]. She is focused on trying to rebuild the trust in the relationship,” the source explained.

The news comes after Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, confirmed to E! News that her daughter is returning to Los Angeles soon. “She’ll be home soon,” the momager said of her daughter at the “American Woman” premiere at Chateau Marmont last Thursday night.

At the event, Jenner also gushed on how good Kardashian is when it comes to parenting her first baby, True Thompson. “She’s great. She’s the best mom in the world,” Jenner said. “She had a lot of practice with the nieces and nephews. I think it’s a dream come true for her.”

Jenner did not mention Thompson in the interview, and sources say it must be due to the fact that the Kardashian-Jenner family is still mad at the professional basketball player over his cheating scandals. “Tristan will be in L.A. as well. Khloe’s family is still very unhappy with Tristan,” one source told People.

Another insider shared that Thompson also feels awkward toward his partner’s family. “Tristan is nervous about the family. He knows they’re mad at him and he’s definitely going to work hard to get back on their good side,” the insider shared.

