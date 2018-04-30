NBA star Tristan Thompson has kept quiet on social media after he was exposed weeks ago for cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

But he decided it’s now time to return to Instagram. The Cleveland Cavaliers player could have posted about his daughter, True Thompson, who was born on April 12. Or he could have posted about Khloe, and expressed how sorry he was for cheating on her.

But nope, Thompson decided to post a photo of himself on Sunday and captioned it, “WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne.” He was referring to his team’s recent victory over the Indiana Pacers with a score of 105-101.

Instead of receiving praises, Thompson’s post infuriated netizens - most especially fans of Khloe. “NEVER EVER HURT [Khloe] AGAIN,” warned a fan.

“Player on the court, and player behind the scenes. You need to choose what team you’re going to play on,” another added.

Some people called him a “failure as a man and a father” and a “douche bag.”

“Nobody cares how [you] feel! The energy wasn’t for you!” a netizen angrily wrote. ““Why don’t u try winning in life too, the thing that matters most!” another advised.

The attacks even continued on Twitter.

Hopefully, Thompson is now a changed man. It has been reported earlier that he goes behind Khloe’s back by using Instagram. He would check out the girls he likes on social media then send them a message.

“Tristan slides into girls’ DMs,” a source told Us Weekly. “He messages girls that way, on Instagram, and then meets up with them. He likes exotic or non-American-looking girls with big butts.”

Thompson was first spotted at a club in New York City on April 7 with a brunette. They were later seen walking towards his hotel. He was also caught on camera with two women back in October - when Khloe was three months pregnant.

Then just this Feb. 16, he was seen getting cozy with models Jasmine Rose and Maya Nova James in Los Angeles.

But since getting caught, Thompson has been “incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened.” He has sought Khloe out “to give him another chance and to give them time as a couple and a family to bond.” Photo: Getty Images/Jason Miller