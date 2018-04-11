Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was captured getting touchy-feely with not just one or two, but three women. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was also caught on cam liplocking with one of the mystery ladies.

On Tuesday, TMZ released a surveillance video showing Thompson making out with a woman, who is clearly not the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star. What’s worse is that Thompson was seen being accompanied by three women in the clip, and two of them were obviously into the NBA star.

At one point in the footage, Thompson is seen torridly kissing one of the ladies. Then in another moment, Thompson is shoved by the other woman to her chest so he could motorboat her. The latter also grabs Thompson’s privates during the lewd act.

TMZ says that although the surveillance video was leaked just now, it was actually recorded on Oct. 7, 2017 when Thompson visited a hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C. It should be noted, however, that Thompson, 27, and Kardashian, 33, started dating in August 2016. Around the same time the footage was captured, Kardashian was already posting her sweet moments with Thompson on her social media accounts.

Last December, Lamar Odom’s ex proudly confirmed her pregnancy with Thompson. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby … Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY,” the first-time mom wrote on Instagram.

At present, Kardashian is focused on preparing for the birth of their child. She is staying in Thompson’s house in Cleveland and living the simple life, away from her busy schedule in Los Angeles. However, Thompson may have once again strayed from the fidelity track.

Around the same time that TMZ exposed the controversial footage, Daily Mail published photos and a videos of Thompson kissing another mystery woman. This time around, the athlete was caught doing the deed in a New York City club last Saturday, April 7.

According to Daily Mail, Thompson was getting cozy with a mystery brunette at PH-D Lounge, which is a rooftop bar in Manhattan. The videos and photos were taken by club goers who identified Thompson among the crowd. One video shows Thompson chatting with the mystery woman before the latter leans in for a kiss.

Kardashian, who is already nine-months pregnant with Thompson’s baby girl, has yet to comment on the leaked videos and photos of her baby daddy.

Photo: Getty Images/Cassidy Sparrow