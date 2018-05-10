NBA star Tristan Thompson has been heavily criticized for cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian. But he has also been slammed for keeping quiet about the birth of their daughter, True Thompson.

Well, things have changed now since the basketball player finally opened up about his daughter one month after her birth. He got candid about True while on the Road Trippin podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton.

He said that his daughter is “doing good,” and all she is doing is “eating, sleeping.” Since Khloe has not yet shared a photo of True, Thompson was asked what the baby looks like.

“She has a full head of hair. She has green eyes,” Thompson revealed, adding that True was born 21-inches long. “This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it’s huge.”

Thompson already has a boy - a 17-month-old son named Prince Thompson from his previous relationship with Jordan Craig. He noted that it’s different caring for a son and daughter.

“I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… with a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right man. Stop crying,'” he explained. “But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.”

Thompson added that he would like to have more kids in the future, so hopefully, he would step up and not cheat anymore. He is lucky that Khloe decided to forgive him and give him another chance, but she probably did so for the sake of their daughter.

Khloe is really besotted with True, and a source told People that the TV personality is “very hands-on with her baby daughter,” although she “has help” with the newborn. However, the help is “more as support and company” as she spends more time in Cleveland.

“Khloe seems to like having someone with experience help her, but she still spends most hours of the day with her daughter,” the insider added.

“She looks great. She and Tristan have socialized with friends a couple of times. But mostly, Khloe stays home with her baby.” Photo: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus