Thousands of avocados were tragically caught up in a blaze on a Texas highway Dec. 28, catching fire and spilling into the road.

A big rig carrying roughly 40,000 pounds of the fruit went up in flames on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E in Forreston that afternoon, wrapping up the avocados in the inferno, according to WFAA in Dallas-Fort Worth.

No one was hurt, except for the future guacamoles, salads and avocado toasts of thousands of people.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was at the scene of the fruit fire but it is still unclear what sparked the incident. However, according to WFAA, a mechanical issue on the 18-wheeler may have played a role.

The Waxahachie Daily Light, located in a city just north of Forreston along I-35E, pointed to a problem in the semi’s brakes and said that fuel had been leaking during the fire. The driver had disconnected the cab from the truck’s trailer and driven it to a safe distance.

Images from the scene showed firefighters standing in the mangled, charred frame of the truck over crates of smoking avocados and hosing them off. Loose avocados were spilled around the road near the wheels of the vehicle.

The interstate where it occurred leads up into Dallas and then meets up with 35W out of Fort Worth to make one road through northern Texas.

That highway was closed for almost three hours as firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the avocado truck blaze, backing up traffic, WFAA reported.

Texas DPS troopers were expected to go out on Dec. 29 to continue their investigation into the fire’s cause, KTRK in Houston said.