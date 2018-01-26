President Donald Trump apologized Friday for retweeting a series of anti-Muslim posts and videos posted by far-right organization Britain First and maintained that he was “the least racist person that anybody’s going to meet.”

In his first international TV interview, the president told British television personality Piers Morgan that he didn’t know anything about the group, Metro reported.

In the interview, which will be aired Sunday, Trump said, “I know nothing about them and I know nothing about them today. Other than I read a little bit. I guess, again I’m in the United States, so I didn’t read as much about it, perhaps it was a big story in Britain, perhaps it was a big story in the U.K.”

“But in the United States it wasn’t a big story. I did a retweet. When you do your own tweeting, or you do your own social media, it’s fine. When you do those retweets it can cause problems, because you never know who’s doing it to start off with.”

When Morgan asked if he would be willing to apologize for his action, the POTUS said, “Here’s what’s fair — if you’re telling me they’re horrible, racist people I would certainly apologize — I know nothing about them.”

The interview took place in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, which Trump is attending. The president also spoke about his relationship with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“I can tell you I have a very good relationship with your Prime Minister who I just left. She’s been doing a very good job. We actually have a very good relationship, although a lot of people think we don’t. I support her, I support a lot of what she does and a lot of what she says and I support you militarily very much,” he said.

“The real me is somebody that loves Britain, loves the U.K. I love Scotland,” the president added. There is a Trump golf course in Scotland.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Trump had retweeted three anti-Muslim videos posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, in November. This cast a shadow on the relationship between him and May, prompting the British prime minister to publicly criticize Trump for his actions.

She said it was “wrong for the President to have done this.”

POTUS immediately hit back with a tweet, “Don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.”

However, after a bilateral meeting with May in Davos on Thursday, Trump said reports of tension in the relationship between the two nations were “a false rumor.”

“Great bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom, affirming the special relationship and our commitment to work together on key national security challenges and economic opportunities," he tweeted.