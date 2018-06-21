President Donald Trump threw starburst candy at German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 summit held in Canada saying "Here, Angela. Don't say I never give you anything."

Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer said Wednesday on the show“CBS This Morning"

that at the end of the summit Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau forced Trump to sign a joint statement expressing common diplomatic goals, which is traditionally signed by all parties.

“Trump was sitting there with his arms crossed, clearly not liking the fact that they were ganging up on him,” Bremmer said, New York Post reported.

“He eventually agreed and said OK, he’ll sign it. And at that point, he stood up, put his hand in his pocket, his suit jacket pocket, and he took two Starburst candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, ‘Here, Angela. Don’t say I never give you anything,” he said, adding that it showed Trump’s “emotional state.”

Brimmer said, “It's hard to, keeping in mind that Trump didn't want to go to the G7.”

"He was convinced by his advisors the day before that he needed to. And one thing we know about Trump is when he's told to do things he doesn't want to do, he doesn't respond easily,” he said, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Bremmer added that all the leaders were "extraordinarily disheartened" at Trump's lack of enthusiasm in working with allies at the summit.

Trump had previously dismissed reports of him engaging in a fractious debate with Markel after a photo of the two leaders taken at the summit surfaced.

“The picture with Angela Merkel, who I get along with very well, where I’m sitting there with my arms crossed, that picture was we’re waiting for the document because I wanted to see the final document as changed by the changes that I requested,” Trump had said.

“That was a very friendly – I know it didn’t look friendly, and I know it was reported as sort of like nasty both ways, I was angry at her or she,” he said, adding that the whole group of leaders was talking about something friendly, Express reported.

Photo: Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/Handout via REUTERS

However, a few hours after the G7 summit, Trump started his personal attacks against Trudeau by unleashing two angry tweets.

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!” Trump tweeted.

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!” he said in another tweet.

"The prime minister said nothing he hasn't said before — both in public and in private conversations with the president," Trudeau's spokesman, Cameron Ahmad said in response, Huffington Post reported.