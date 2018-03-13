President Donald Trump's Southern California trip to see U.S.-Mexico border-wall prototypes comes with plenty of questions as to whether it will effectively deter immigration. One Mexican man told Yemeli Ortega of Agence-France Press that border crossing will continue, even with the proposed wall prototypes.

Eladio Sanchez, a 30-year-old living in the border town of Tijuana, claims to have crossed the border many times and asserted that the wall prototypes he had seen would only slow down, not stop, the flow of migrants into the U.S.

"It's just a little more complicated,” Sanchez said. “But people are always looking for a way to get over -- out of necessity, not because we want to."

Pres. Trump on border wall prototypes: "You have to have see-through." pic.twitter.com/SA2zcKlM8k — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 13, 2018

“According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the $18 billion wall will pay for itself by curbing the importation of crime, drugs and illegal immigrants who tend to go on the federal dole...” https://t.co/NdLC6jZwWE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

'It would be better, instead of putting up fences, to send us the checks': Tijuana residents laugh at border wall prototypes, calling Trump 'loco': https://t.co/Kf9laYhPqn pic.twitter.com/0uj1UqRq5J — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 13, 2018



Fox News reported earlier this month that special forces and Navy SEALs had attempted to breach the wall prototypes, but could not. The San Diego Union-Tribune disputed the report, clarifying that no SEALs were involved. However, it seems the Border Patrol forces who did try to scale the prototypes had trouble with them.

There are eight prototypes Trump will look at in his California visit, with the idea being that he will choose one to construct along the entire border. All told, the project could cost up to $21 billion. Opponents cite the high financial burden of the wall as well as its racist implications. Protests were planned to coincide with Trump’s visit.

Trump has always insisted Mexico would pay for the wall, but the Mexican government has repeatedly shot down the idea.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images