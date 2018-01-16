President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach required emergency repairs and failed a November maintenance inspection, state records revealed Monday. Nearly a year ago, the exclusive resort was cited for having foods in stock that could make people sick.

Florida health inspectors said the “Winter White House” was cited for “the lack of smoke detectors capable of alerting the hearing impaired through flashing bright lights; and slabs of concrete missing from a staircase, exposing steel rebar that could cause someone to fall.”

On Nov. 17, a week before Trump's return for his Thanksgiving vacation, the club was re-checked and this time it "met inspection standards," according to the state inspection report.

"High priority lodging violations are those which could pose a direct or significant threat to the public health, safety, or welfare," the inspection code reads.

Heath inspectors had also found that the club, which takes a $200,000 membership fee, also had food-safety violations. According to the state records, cited by the Miami Herald, the club’s two main kitchens yielded a total 15 violations, including the staff’s failure to track the freshness of potentially hazardous foods. Health inspectors found curry sauce dated Oct. 21 in the freezer and improperly marked, milk stored at 49 degrees instead of the safe temperature of 41 degrees, and cases of hot dogs stored on the ground of the walk-in freezer.

The kitchen, however, passed the inspections on the first try and a re-check was not required. Shortly after the inspections, Trump spent the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays at the resort.

This was not the first time Mar-a-Lago came under fire for violating food safety. Just days before the state visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Mar-a-Lago in February 2017, health inspectors found the sushi prepared at the club was not treated for parasites. The club also stored food in two broken down coolers at temperatures that spoiled fresh ingredients.

Mar-a Lago is no stranger to such violations and the exclusive resort racked up 78 citations in the three years before 2017, with violations including dirty cutting boards, "black/green mold-like substance" in the ice machine, and chefs who handled food without washing their hands, according to reports.

In November, White House work orders obtained by NBC's News4 found that the president's residence was infested with pests like mice and cockroaches. According to the work orders, mice infiltrated the situation room as well as the White House Navy mess food service area. In addition, ants were found at the chief of staff’s office and cockroaches spotted crawling in four different parts of the White House.