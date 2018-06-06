Singapore is abuzz with activities and frantic preparations as Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is less than two weeks away.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Singapore will play a good host to the summit scheduled on June 12.

“I know that security agencies from the Home Team and the Singapore Armed Forces are busy planning to make sure that everything is safe. I know that officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are working very hard,” he said stating that preparations are underway to book out hotels for around 3,000 journalists, organize tight security and set up meeting places, reported Channel New Asia.

Law enforcement and government officials of the three countries are planning everything right from locations for photographs, catering, talking points and potential joint statements meticulously.

The summit may include meetings between representatives of both the countries, and also consist of activities and social events connected with it, said an order signed by Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Pang Kin Keong.

Though the United States, Singapore and an anti-nukes non-profit had earlier agreed to contribute for the North Korean leader’s stay, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Tuesday that it will not bear the expenses.

"The United States government is not paying for the North Korean delegation to stay," she said.

With the U.S. decision, the expenses could be a strain for Singapore as Kim preferred the $8, 000 rooms at the high-end Fullerton Hotel.

Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, which will be the venue for the meeting, has banned reporters from entering the building, reported The Star. Joe Hagin, a deputy White House chief of staff, and Kim Chang Son, director of North Korea’s state affairs commission secretariat, met at the hotel in May to discuss security and logistics measures.

Photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Shangri-La Hotel, where one of the two leaders could be staying, is marked has been marked as a "special event area" for the period of June 10 to 14 by the Singapore government. People and vehicles might be subject to spot checks or inspections by police, reported Straitstimes.

With Trump preferring his favorite burger and Kim usually enjoying wine and cold noodles, reaching an agreement on a balanced menu might also be challenging. With both leaders known to fear about their safety, security has been tightened up across Tanglin area and around Sentosa.

"During this period, the public can expect heightened security measures to be put in place at the summit and areas around it," said Singapore Armed Forces and auxiliary police.

Singapore has already seen the arrival of hundreds of reporters. More than 5,000 have applied for registration with the Singapore government. NBA star Dennis Rodman who struck up an unlikely "bromance" with Kim, a sports lover, will reportedly be in Singapore during the summit.

Trump had earlier abruptly canceled and then rescheduled the meeting on June 12 after meeting North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol. At the meeting, Trump may discuss Syria, Ukraine and wider arms-control with the North Korean leader but has said that no agreement is likely to be signed.