President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a nuclear war, warning him about the United States’ superior nuclear capabilities as tensions continue to worsen between the two nations.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Social media users were quick to respond to Trump’s tweet and questioned Twitter if the president violated its terms of service while threatening another nation with something as huge as a nuclear war.

Some users also asked Twitter to ban the president’s account before he did considerable damage.

One of the users reported Trump’s account and Twitter replied to him saying: “If we find that this account is violating the Twitter Rules, we will take action on it.”

Another user received an immediate reply from Twitter, which said "there was no violation of Twitter Rules against abusive behavior."

Twitter states on its official website under the Help Center section that a user "can report Tweets, profiles, or Direct Messages directly to us. Twitter may take action on the threatening Tweet, Direct Message, and/or the responsible account."

After you have submitted a report, Twitter states "you will see a confirmation message from us alerting you that we received your report (it may take up to 24 hours before you see a message). We will review the reported account and/or Tweet(s), and/or Direct Message(s). If we determine that the account, and/or Tweet(s), and/or Direct Message(s) are in violation of our policies, we will take action (ranging from a warning to permanently suspending the account)."

Trump's tweet on Tuesday evening threatening North Korea followed over a dozen others he sent throughout the day on issues starting from the New York Times' coverage on his administration to the conflict in the Middle East.

Kim said Monday in his annual New Year's Day address: "The entire mainland of the U.S. is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality."

In the address, Kim also expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution with South Korea, which appeared to be a break from the aggressive language he used to threaten the U.S.

Trump, as part of his Tuesday morning Twitter tirade, said the potentially warm gesture to South Korea from Kim is "perhaps" good news, "perhaps not," and referred to "sanctions and 'other' pressures" on North Korea.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the White House news briefing Tuesday the United States' approach to North Korea had not changed, and the nation continued to regard the Asian country as a global threat and was seeking an international solution while keeping "all of our options on the table," Politico reported.

Trump has repeatedly made statements via Twitter about North Korea and threatened to take military action. The president said it was a waste of time for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to negotiate with North Korea, referring to Kim in the tweet as "Little Rocket Man," shortly after the U.S. diplomat said he hoped to de-escalate the standoff through talks, according to CNN.

After a North Korean statement insulted the U.S. president by calling him a "dotard," according to the Independent, Trump responded by tweeting he would "NEVER" call the North Korean leader "short and fat," while also saying that "maybe someday" he would be Kim's friend.