With a cast full of young Hollywood stars, viewers should have no problem recognizing some, if not all, of the actors starring in Blumhouse Productions’ newest horror film, “Truth or Dare.” The film follows a group of college students who start to die, one by one, when a game of truth or dare goes horribly wrong.

Before “Truth or Dare” brings the screams when it hits theaters on Friday, check out how you know all of the film’s stars.

Lucy Hale (Olivia)

The movie’s lead actress currently stars in The CW’s dramedy “Life Sentence,” but many will know her from her role as Aria Montgomery on the Freeform (formerly ABC Family) series, “Pretty Little Liars,” who Hale played for seven seasons until the show’s series finale last year. She’s also starred in movies, like horror sequel “Scream 4” and musical sequel “A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song.”

Tyler Posey (Lucas)

Like Hale, Posey recently came off of a long-running TV series, but his was over on MTV. The actor played Scott McCall on “Teen Wolf” for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. After the show wrapped, he also headed over to The CW, like Hale, where he played Adam on a few episodes of “Jane the Virgin” last year. He was also in “Maid in Manhattan” with Jennifer Lopez when he was much younger and was in several episodes of ABC Family’s drama series “Lincoln Heights” in 2009.

Violett Beane (Markie)

Though she only started acting in TV shows and movies in 2015, you’ll likely have seen Beane, as she plays the recurring character of Jesse Wells on “The Flash” on The CW, as well as the character Lily on the new medical drama “The Resident.” In the past, she’s worked on projects like “The Leftovers” and “Chicago P.D.”

Sophia Ali (Penelope)

Aside from guest roles on shows like “Shake It Up,” “CSI: Miami,” “Melissa & Joey” and “The Mindy Project,” Ali’s had much longer stints on TV with MTV’s “Faking It” and, most recently, the long-running “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Nolan Gerard Funk (Tyson)

After a few TV guest roles and a TV movie, Funk landed a stint the CW comedy “Aliens in America” in 2007. From there, he starred in Miranda Cosgrove’s “Stay My Baby” music video before playing the lead in the Nickelodeon musical movie “Spectacular!” in 2009. He was also in a few episodes of “Glee,” over 15 episodes of MTV’s “Awkward” and has most recently acted in “Major Crimes” and “Counterpart.”

Hayden Szeto (Brad)

The actor’s major breakout role came in 2016 when he played the fan-favorite character and Hailee Steinfeld’s love interest in the teen dramedy “The Edge of Seventeen.” He then had a guest role on the NBC comedy “The Good Place” the following year.

Landon Liboiron (Carter)

“Degrassi: The Next Generation” fans will recognize Liboiron as Declan Coyne, while sci-fi and horror fans will remember him from his roles on “Terra Nova” and Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove.” He’s been starring on Netflix’s “Frontier” with Jason Momoa since 2016.