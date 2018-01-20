After the horrifyng discovery of 13 children abused and tortured in a Perris, California home, people have been looking for ways to help.

Authorities say Louise and David Turpin shackled their children to beds with chains and held them captive in deplorable conditions. The malnourished victims that were locked up in the household ranged from ages 2 to 29, police said. Officials found the children after one of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, managed to escape from the home and called the police.

The discovery left neighbors in shock, as well as the rest of the country.

Photo: Getty Images/Riverside County Sheriffs Department Photo: Getty Images/Riverside County Sheriffs Department

How To Donate To Turpin Children

The children have already received enough clothes, shoes and toys, says the Corona Chamber of Commerce, which has been responsible for delivering donations. However, money will be needed in the long run for the 13 survivors.

There are several ways to help the 13 children and adults found in the California home:

Corona Chamber of Commerce

The Corona Chamber of Commerce is taking money donations for the children. The chamber has teamed up with the Corona Regional Medical Center for the older children and Riverside University Health System for the younger children. A list of other items, like hygiene products, clothes and shoes has already been met, the donation webpage says. Monetary options range from $20 to $25,000, the site says. More information on how to donate through the chamber of commerce can be found here.

The Riverside University Health System Foundation

The Riverside University Health System Foundation in Moreno valley opened a support fund for the 13 children and adults this week. The nonprofit said it will transfer 100 percent of all funds raised to a trust for the victims’ long-term needs. The foundation will focus the financial support on “physical, educational and other needs that will arise.”

“We recognize financial gifts will not eliminate their trauma, but additional resources will be extremely important in helping these victims adjust over time,” the foundation’s executive director, Erin Phillips, said in a statement.

More information on how to donate through the foundation can be found here.

GoFundMe For Turpin Children

The City of Perris has launched a GoFundMe campaign for the 13 children. The account had already raised nearly $14,000 as of Saturday afternoon, surpassing its $10,000 goal.

Two Dogs Up For Adoption

Officials found the children as well as two dogs in the Turpin home. The dogs, unlike the children, were in good condition and well-fed. The city of Perris says it is holding a raffle to adopt the two pets. Officials say they want the female Maltese-mix dogs to be adopted together. Both pets are about a year old. The raffle began on Friday and will continue until Feb. 5. More information can be found here.