“Twilight” stars and former couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were recently spotted hanging out together outside a hotel in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the actors who portrayed iconic characters Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the mega-blockbuster vampire-themed movie series have reunited over the weekend, Us Weekly first reported.

Pattinson and Stewart were reportedly seen reunited in Los Angeles for a birthday party of their common friend, Lily-Rose Depp. It wasn’t clear if the two Hollywood stars went there together, or if it was just a coincidence that they were spotted outside the Chateau Marmot hotel with each other.

Photos of the exes’ mini-reunion were published online by Daily Mail. The news outlet noted that Stewart wore a black ensemble and she appeared to be smoking while taking a breather from Depp’s 19th birthday bash. On the other hand, Pattinson was seen keeping a low profile, donning a graphic t-shirt, a jacket, denim jeans and a black cap while talking to his friends.

The sighting of the “Personal Shopper” actress and the “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” actor comes two months after they were seen together a few times in April. At the time, some tabloids claimed that Stewart’s romance with model Stella Maxwell was “on the rocks” but the stories have been debunked.

It can be noted that Pattinson and Stewart’s three-year romance ended bitterly when the latter got a too close to the married director of her 2012 flick “Snow White and the Huntsman,” Ruper Sanders. Though they gave their relationship another try after the scandal, things did not work out and they called it quits once again in May 2013.

Following their split, the two moved on by dating other people. Pattinson had a serious romance with singer FKA Twigs, who recently revealed her battle with uterus tumors. They started dating in September 2014, but decided to go separate ways in October 2017.

Meanwhile, Stewart came out as gay early last year. In an interview with The London Sunday Times in March 2017, Stewart said her coming out “just seemed important, and topical” given her celebrity status. She has since dated singer-songwriter Stepanie “Soko” Sokolinski, musician St. Vincent and Maxwell.

Photo: Getty Images/Carlos Alvarez