Jo Marney is under fire after her racist comments against Meghan Markle were publicized.

Henry Bolton and his model girlfriend, Marney, are in hot waters after. According to Daily Mail, Marney made inappropriate comments against Prince Harry's wife-to-be by calling her "negro," "scrubber," and "dumb little 'actress.'" Marney, 25, also added that Markle's "seed will [sic] taint our royal family."

Twitter users were quick to defend Markle from Marney's nasty comments. Some attacked Marney for her relationship with the Ukip leader who is 29 years her senior, referencing to Bolton as her dad or grandfather.

"I must say I do live in the states and am white, with that said you have NO room to talk. You are NOT model quality and to be quite honest, I see very little in you period. The Princess tobe has you beat hands down in looks and character," @8Fairhill commented on Marney's photo.

"She obviously has no money, is nothing to look at and pretty STUPID I hear," Will Thompson added.

"THIS is the creature making racist KKK remarks about Meghan Markle?" Susan Felicity wrote in another comment. "THIS is what passes for a glamour model? She's common looking and trashy. Wouldn't make it in a Sears catalogue. Probably had fantasies about dating Harry herself. Jealous of Meghan's beauty. Sad cow."

"Aww, what a lovely pic of you and ya grandad. What?? That's her boyfriend," another Twitter user wrote.

Many criticized Marney's choice of clothing in the photo too, which was taken during Christmas. Some compared it to a carpet while others questioned her potential for being a model by stating that she is not as good looking as the "Suits" star. Meanwhile, others find Marney looking much older than her 54-year-old boyfriend.

"No taste either. Horrible sweater," Debora Tobias wrote.

"That is the ugliest dress I have ever seen," Bonseau wrote.

"Didn't I read she's a model? yikes", another netizen added.

"You're VERY unattractive wouldn't dare compare you to Meghan," Dr. Watson wrote.

"There's no way you're 25 Jo! If so you must have had a very hard paper round," Allen Crouch wrote in the comment section.

Marney has already apologized for her nasty comments against Markle. According to her, the shocking language was used to deliberately make a point.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle. According to an insider, the upcoming wedding will have a "white and classic" fairytale theme.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski