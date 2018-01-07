When Reese Witherspoon presented Oprah Winfrey with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes, she told the audience that “everyone loves Oprah.” It’d be hard to dispute that notion after seeing the Twitter and social media reactions to the recipient’s speech Sunday Night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

In a speech that brought the crowd of celebrities to its feet, Oprah recognized victims of assault, as well as young girls watching the show at home.

“It is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this award,” Oprah said.

“I want to tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault, because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue.”

Love Guillermo del Toro, but probably the #GoldenGlobes should have ended with Oprah and just run the other winners on the screen in a text scroll. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) January 8, 2018

I am weeping watching @Oprah’s acceptance speech for the #CecileBDeMilleAward. One of the most amazing speeches I ever heard & so needed right now. She speaks to all of us, little girls & big girls & the men who support us, & gives us hope that light is on the horizon. #MeToo — Barbara Niven (@BarbaraNiven) January 8, 2018

Throwing out my seasonal depression lamp and just listening to @Oprah's Golden Globes speech every morning until Memorial Day. — Caitlin Abber (@everydaycaitlin) January 8, 2018

Can I vote for Oprah in 2020 right now?? — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 8, 2018

I know it was a joke before, but...we gonna get this Winfrey 2020 thing crackin or nah? #Oprah #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m2vFA74Khr — Brien E. Edwards (@brienedwards1) January 8, 2018

Throughout the Golden Globes, the many sexual assault allegations that have been levied against some of Hollywood’s most powerful men over the last few months were addressed. Oprah did the same, vowing that things will get better in the future.

“I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!” Oprah said.

“And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight. And some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘me too’ again.”

Oprah was nominated for best supporting actress at the 1985 Golden Globes for her role in “The Color Purple.”

Oprah’s speech was so moving for some that it got people thinking about the next presidential race. Social media was filled with men and women alike touting “Oprah 2020,” hoping that the TV personality might oppose Donald Trump as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images