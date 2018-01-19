Russian president Vladimir Putin cannot escape American media attention these days, as Robert Meuller’s investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election continues to generate headlines. However, Putin was in the news Friday for his participation in a traditional religious ceremony that, as one might expect, caused plenty of people on Twitter to get their jabs in while they could.

Putin took a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Seliger Thursday night in observance of the feast of Epiphany, Business Insider reported. It’s an annual tradition in Orthodox Christianity where faithful followers plunge into bodies of water in accordance with Jesus Christ’s baptism.

Despite Putin’s observance of a traditional ceremony that is probably important to a great many people, the Twitter community made jokes like it always does. Plenty of people noted that this was the latest instance of the 65-year-old world leader posing shirtless in a photo op, which he has a habit of doing.