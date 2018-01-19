Russian president Vladimir Putin cannot escape American media attention these days, as Robert Meuller’s investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election continues to generate headlines. However, Putin was in the news Friday for his participation in a traditional religious ceremony that, as one might expect, caused plenty of people on Twitter to get their jabs in while they could.

Putin takes an icy dip in the freezing waters of a Russian lake early on Friday, observing an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany. pic.twitter.com/7hNkmsR78j — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 19, 2018

Putin took a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Seliger Thursday night in observance of the feast of Epiphany, Business Insider reported. It’s an annual tradition in Orthodox Christianity where faithful followers plunge into bodies of water in accordance with Jesus Christ’s baptism.

Despite Putin’s observance of a traditional ceremony that is probably important to a great many people, the Twitter community made jokes like it always does. Plenty of people noted that this was the latest instance of the 65-year-old world leader posing shirtless in a photo op, which he has a habit of doing.

Everybody’s favorite shirtless world leader treats the world to another shirtless pic. This time Putin went for an ice hole dip. pic.twitter.com/BkfT6oI08D — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) January 19, 2018

Shirtless Putin Alert... there must be an election coming! https://t.co/CyFWz4DGgH — Jake Rudnitsky (@Rudnit) January 19, 2018

Part of me is tempted to make a romance profile with shirtless Putin and see who responds to it.







Interests: Horseback riding, stealing Crimea, imprisoning dissidents



Top friends: Assad, Yanukovych, Myspace Tom, Medvedev, @KimJongNumberUn, etc... https://t.co/0DEDNWqnvN — Crispin Burke (@CrispinBurke) January 19, 2018