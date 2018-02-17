“Black Panther” movie tickets are at a premium on opening weekend, as the newest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is poised to break box office records. As such, it figures that people will try anything to get into what some are calling one of the greatest comic book movies ever made.

Twitter user @stevelikescups is an early favorite in the competition for best harebrained scheme to get into “Black Panther.” He and a friend of his created a two-man human tower and wore an enormous coat like the classic cartoon gag, disguising themselves a single 10-foot-tall man. It quickly went viral, spawning a Twitter moment.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

Unsurprisingly, their gambit did not work. Somehow, the theater employee selling the tickets knew something was amiss and would not sell a single ticket to the two moviegoers. They will have to either find a more gullible movie theater or get in the normal way.

Another angle of standing in line. pic.twitter.com/wYi9r3hFeq — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 17, 2018

“Black Panther” will likely break four-day box office opening records, with a boost from President’s Day on Monday. At 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it is one of 2018’s best reviewed movies so far and one of the most critically beloved movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney