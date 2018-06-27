Rapper Ty Dolla $ign (real name: Tyrone William Griffin Jr.) reportedly tried to get a blind woman removed from an Air Canada plane because she was accompanied by her service dog and he claimed that he was allergic to dogs.

The incident happened on June 22, when the rapper was flying from Montreal to Ottawa to perform at the Escapade Music Festival later that night. A video recorded by a passenger on the flight and obtained by TMZ shows the flight attendant politely explaining to Ty why they could not ask the blind passenger to leave the plane. Although Ty’s face cannot be seen throughout the video, his tattooed hand is visible and his voice can be heard.

Shortly after taking his seat on the plane and before the flight was about to take off, Ty realized that there was a blind passenger seated behind him with a seeing-eye dog.

Along with the person he was traveling with, Ty went up to the unidentified passenger and tried to convince her to get off the plane because he was supposedly allergic to the animal which she was carrying. The blind woman refused to heed his request and offered him an anti-allergic pill instead.

Ty refused to take the pill since he was scheduled to perform in a few hours and he claimed that the medication might make him drowsy.

At some point one of the flight attendants intervened and asked Ty if he had contacted the medical desk regarding his allergy prior to boarding the plane. He said he had not. Then the crew member suggested that the rapper could move to one of the seats at the back of the plane, since the entire row was empty. Ty refused to move his seat, saying he had specially paid for that seat.

The attendant informed Ty that the woman’s booking received more priority in that case because she had pre-booked her ticket and gotten her dog approved way ahead of the flight. And if the rapper had a medical condition, he should have informed the airline ahead of time, the attendant added.

According to Air Canada service dog policy, if a passenger is carrying a service dog on flight, he or she must "advise Air Canada Reservations 48 hour in advance of travel" and "be at the airport for check-in one extra hour ahead of the recommended check-in time for your flight."

Judging by the video, the conversation between the attendant and Ty was pretty civil, with the former even being concerned about his health. The attendant told Ty that since it was a pretty short flight, it was highly likely that his allergy would not act up. However, if he felt uncomfortable at any point during the flight, he could always switch seats and go to the last row.

Photo: Getty Images/ John Sciulli