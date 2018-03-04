A car crashed into the gate of Buckingham Palace in London, the residence of the Queen of England, on Saturday.

The incident took place a little before 12:30 a.m. local time, Sunday (7:30 p.m. EST, Saturday). Images of the aftermath of the incident show British police at the scene investigating the incident.

According to initial reports, the car in question appeared to be an Uber and the crash is being treated as an isolated vehicular accident. It is not being looked at as a deliberate act of violence or a terrorist attack.

"So scary. Loads of police here. Being told to move back by the police,” said Mathew Vincent, who witnessed the scene, the Mirror reported.

Videos of the scene were uploaded on social media:

It is not immediately known how many members of the royal family were present at the palace at the time of the attack. Also, it is yet to be determined if the police have apprehended the driver of the car.

Buckingham Palace has been the official home of the monarchy since 1837, according to Hello! magazine. Over the years it has gone through several renovations and currently includes 775 bedrooms, a chapel, a post office, a staff cafeteria, a doctor's office, a movie theater, an ATM, and a swimming pool.

It was originally a three-story block house owned by John Sheffield, the Duke of Buckingham. At the time, it was called Buckingham house and was later bought by King George III as a gift for his wife, in 1761, Pop Sugar reported.

Despite having one of the tightest securities in the world, the gates of Buckingham Palace have been breached before. In 1982, a man named Michael Fagan climbed the gates and found his way through an unlocked window into the palace.

He later admitted to the police, after he got caught that it was actually his second successful attempt to get inside the palace. However, it was only in his second attempt that he found his way to the queen’s private chambers where her majesty was asleep.

Fagan revealed he was carrying one of the broken pieces of a glass ashtray in his hand when he confronted the queen and had intended to slash her wrists with it, but never got an opportunity to do so.

After sounding a silent alarm and getting no response from the palace staff or the security, the Queen allegedly "ran out of the room; her little bare feet running across the floor,” Fagan said. However, other reports at the time suggested that the queen tried to make conversation with Fagan, in the bid to buy time until help arrived.

