The UEFA Champions League will be trimmed to four teams by Wednesday night and with three teams in very good position to advance ahead of the second-leg quarterfinal matches.

Barcelona have the strongest odds to win Champions League and appear poised to advance to the semifinals when they travel to Rome with a 4-1 lead to face an AS Roma side that are coming off a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Fiorentina. Betting site Vegas Insider lists Barcelona as the favorite to win Champions League at 9/4. The Catalans are in cruise control in La Liga, owning a nine-point advantage on second-place Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City have the second-best odds of winning the title at 3/1, but are by no means assured of advancing to the semifinals, as the Citizens are in a 3-0 hole to Premier League rivals Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's squad host the Reds on Tuesday with hopes of shedding their underachieving status in European competition.

Bayern Munich, with 10/3 odds of winning their first title since 2013, will look to avoid a major upset at Allianz Arena on Wednesday when they host underdog Sevilla. The Bavarians own just a 2-1 advantage.

Real Madrid's hopes of three-peating remain highly promising after thumping last year's finalist Juventus 3-0 in Turin. Los Blancos, who take on Juve on Wednesday, have 15/4 odds of capturing the title and those odds would dramatically improve should one of the three clubs in front of them falter this week. Only Liverpool (10/1) could perhaps present a serious test for Real Madrid's star-studded roster.

Roma and Sevilla are both major longshots at 50/1 odds.

Champions League has been thoroughly dominated by La Liga clubs over the past four years. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid account for six of the last eight finalists. Juventus reached the final twice in the last four years.

Champions League Betting Odds (Vegas Insider)

Barcelona, 9/4

Manchester City, 3/1

Bayern Munich, 10/3

Real Madrid, 15/4

Liverpool, 10/1

Juventus, 11/1

Roma, 50/1

Sevilla, 50/1

Photo: Getty