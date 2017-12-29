Just like Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes did in 2016, two women will headline the final UFC pay-per-view of 2017. Cris Cyborg will defend her women’s featherweight championship against Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 219 Saturday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

The betting odds favor Cyborg to successfully defend her title, which she won by defeating Tonya Evinger at UFC 214. It’s the only championship fight on Saturday’s card.

Cyborg is unbeaten in three UFC fights, continuing the dominance she’s shown throughout her career. The champ is 18-1 as a pro, suffering her only loss in her first-ever fight nearly 13 years ago. Cyborg has knocked out her last eight opponents, and only two women have ever taken her the distance.

Holm is looking to pull off the upset, something she knows a little bit about. She had one of the most stunning victories in MMA history when she knocked out Rousey and delivered the then-bantamweight champion her first loss in 2015.

“It's its own fight, it's its own journey,” Holm told Rolling Stone, regarding her bout with Cyborg. “I can't be living in 2015. This is a new fight, this is a new opponent and a totally different style and a totally different challenge. A lot of people, how they look at the fight, how they view the fight – those are some similar emotions and similar things. But this is its own fight.”

Since beating Rousey, Holm hasn’t had a ton of success in the UFC. She lost three straight fights, including her only 135-pound title defense and the inaugural women’s featherweight championship fight. Holm defeated Bethe Correia on June 17 to get back in the win column.

Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Let’s take a look at the entire UFC 219 card, as well as the betting odds for each fight, courtesy of OddsShark.

Main Card (PPV)

Cris Cyborg (-345) vs. Holly Holm (+315) (Women's Featherweight Championship)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (-265) vs. Edson Barboza (+250) (Lightweight)

Dan Hooker (+170) vs. Marc Diakiese (-195) (Lightweight)

Cynthia Calvillo (-230) vs. Carla Esparza (+210) (Women’s Strawweight)

Carlos Condit (-155) vs. Neil Magny (+145) (Welterweight)

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Khalil Rountree (-315) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (+285) (Light Heavyweight)

Myles Jury (-185) vs. Rick Glenn (+175) (Featherweight)

Marvin Vettori (-215) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+185) (Middleweight)

Louis Smolka (+200) vs. Matheus Nicolau (-222) (Flyweight)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Tim Elliott (-200) vs. Mark De La Rosa (+185) (Bantamweight)