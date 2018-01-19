It isn’t often that the champion is the underdog, but that’s the scenario in the UFC 220 main event. The betting odds favor Francis Ngannou to defeat Stipe Miocic Saturday night and become the new UFC heavyweight champion.

The card in Boston features two championship fights, though the title-holder is a heavy favorite in the other bout. Daniel Cormier is expected to defeat Volkan Oezdemir and retain his UFC light heavyweight championship.

Many expect Miocic to lose, despite his recent dominance. The champion won the belt by knocking out Fabricio Werdum in the first round of their title fight at UFC 198 on May 14, 2016. After beating Junior dos Santos to retain his title last May, Miocic has won four straight fights with a first-round knockout.

Ngannou is undefeated in his UFC career, having compiled four straight first-round victories himself. He might be the hardest puncher in the entire promotion.

Cormier actually lost his last fight, though the result was overturned when Jon Jones tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. The light heavyweight champion is 19-0 in his career when he doesn’t face Jones, who might be the greatest fighter in the history of the sport.

Below is a look at the UFC 220 main card, featuring betting odds and prop bets, courtesy of Bovada.lv.

Francis Ngannou vs Stipe Miocic Fight Props

Francis Ngannou -180 (5/9)

Stipe Miocic +150 (3/2)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1200 (1/12)

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 Rounds +115 (23/20)

Under 1.5 Rounds -160 (5/8)

Method of Victory - 5 Rounds

Francis Ngannou wins inside distance 5/8

Francis Ngannou wins by 5 round decision 11/1

Stipe Miocic wins inside distance 7/4

Stipe Miocic wins by 5 round decision 7/1

Draw 99/1

Method of Victory

Francis Ngannou wins by decision or technical decision 11/1

Francis Ngannou wins by KO, TKO or DQ 5/8

Francis Ngannou wins by submission 9/1

Stipe Miocic wins by decision or technical decision 7/1

Stipe Miocic wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/5

Stipe Miocic wins by submission 18/1

Draw or Technical draw 99/1

Round Betting - 5 Rounds

Francis Ngannou in Round 1 7/5

Francis Ngannou in Round 2 5/1

Francis Ngannou in Round 3 14/1

Francis Ngannou in Round 4 25/1

Francis Ngannou in Round 5 35/1

Francis Ngannou on points 11/1

Stipe Miocic in Round 1 11/2

Stipe Miocic in Round 2 15/2

Stipe Miocic in Round 3 11/1

Stipe Miocic in Round 4 16/1

Stipe Miocic in Round 5 22/1

Stipe Miocic on points 7/1

Draw 99/1

Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier vs Volkan Oezdemir Fight Props

Daniel Cormier -340 (5/17)

Volkan Oezdemir +260 (13/5)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +230 (23/10)

No -350 (2/7)

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 Rounds -210 (10/21)

Under 1.5 Rounds +150 (3/2)

Method of Victory - 5 Rounds

Daniel Cormier wins inside distance 10/17

Daniel Cormier wins by 5 round decision 7/2

Volkan Oezdemir wins inside distance 4/1

Volkan Oezdemir wins by 5 round decision 6/1

Draw 90/1

Method of Victory

Daniel Cormier wins by decision or technical decision 7/2

Daniel Cormier wins by KO, TKO or DQ 5/2

Daniel Cormier wins by submission 3/2

Volkan Oezdemir wins by decision or technical decision 6/1

Volkan Oezdemir wins by KO, TKO or DQ 4/1

Volkan Oezdemir wins by submission 25/1

Draw or Technical draw 90/1

Round Betting - 5 Rounds

Daniel Cormier in Round 1 13/4

Daniel Cormier in Round 2 5/1

Daniel Cormier in Round 3 11/2

Daniel Cormier in Round 4 17/2

Daniel Cormier in Round 5 14/1

Daniel Cormier on points 7/2

Volkan Oezdemir in Round 1 13/2

Volkan Oezdemir in Round 2 14/1

Volkan Oezdemir in Round 3 20/1

Volkan Oezdemir in Round 4 28/1

Volkan Oezdemir in Round 5 40/1

Volkan Oezdemir on points 6/1

Draw 90/1

Shane Burgos vs Calvin Kattar Fight Props

Shane Burgos -200 (1/2)

Calvin Kattar +160 (8/5)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Total Rounds

Over 2.5 Rounds -220 (5/11)

Under 2.5 Rounds +155 (31/20)

Method of Victory - 3 Rounds

Shane Burgos wins inside distance 2/1

Shane Burgos wins by 3 round decision 3/2

Calvin Kattar wins inside distance 5/1

Calvin Kattar wins by 3 round decision 12/5

Draw 60/1

Method of Victory

Shane Burgos wins by decision or technical decision 3/2

Shane Burgos wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/4

Shane Burgos wins by submission 15/2

Calvin Kattar wins by decision or technical decision 12/5

Calvin Kattar wins by KO, TKO or DQ 7/1

Calvin Kattar wins by submission 11/1

Draw or Technical draw 60/1

Round Betting - 3 Rounds

Shane Burgos in Round 1 9/2

Shane Burgos in Round 2 13/2

Shane Burgos in Round 3 11/1

Shane Burgos on points 3/2

Calvin Kattar in Round 1 11/1

Calvin Kattar in Round 2 14/1

Calvin Kattar in Round 3 22/1

Calvin Kattar on points 12/5

Draw 60/1

Gian Villante vs Francimar Barroso Fight Props

Gian Villante -155 (20/31)

Francimar Barroso +125 (5/4)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 Rounds -230 (10/23)

Under 1.5 Rounds +160 (8/5)

Method of Victory - 3 Rounds

Gian Villante wins inside distance 7/4

Gian Villante wins by 3 round decision 11/5

Francimar Barroso wins inside distance 11/4

Francimar Barroso wins by 3 round decision 13/4

Draw 75/1

Method of Victory

Gian Villante wins by decision or technical decision 11/5

Gian Villante wins by KO, TKO or DQ 2/1

Gian Villante wins by submission 10/1

Francimar Barroso wins by decision or technical decision 13/4

Francimar Barroso wins by KO, TKO or DQ 15/4

Francimar Barroso wins by submission 15/2

Draw or Technical draw 75/1

Round Betting - 3 Rounds

Gian Villante in Round 1 9/2

Gian Villante in Round 2 6/1

Gian Villante in Round 3 11/1

Gian Villante on points 11/5

Francimar Barroso in Round 1 6/1

Francimar Barroso in Round 2 8/1

Francimar Barroso in Round 3 12/1

Francimar Barroso on points 13/4

Draw 75/1

Thomas Almeida vs Rob Font Fight Props

Thomas Almeida -130 (10/13)

Rob Font EVEN (1/1)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +120 (6/5)

No -170 (10/17)

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 Rounds -200 (1/2)

Under 1.5 Rounds +150 (3/2)

Method of Victory - 3 Rounds

Thomas Almeida wins inside distance 8/5

Thomas Almeida wins by 3 round decision 13/4

Rob Font wins inside distance 9/4

Rob Font wins by 3 round decision 14/5

Draw 70/1

Method of Victory

Thomas Almeida wins by decision or technical decision 13/4

Thomas Almeida wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/5

Thomas Almeida wins by submission 9/1

Rob Font wins by decision or technical decision 9/4

Rob Font wins by KO, TKO or DQ 3/1

Rob Font wins by submission 11/1

Draw or Technical draw 70/1

Round Betting - 3 Rounds

Thomas Almeida in Round 1 4/1

Thomas Almeida in Round 2 11/2

Thomas Almeida in Round 3 10/1

Thomas Almeida on points 13/4

Rob Font in Round 1 11/2

Rob Font in Round 2 15/2

Rob Font in Round 3 12/1

Rob Font on points 14/5

Draw 70/1