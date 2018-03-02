While not a very star-studded card, UFC 222 is one of the more interesting 2018 pay-per-views, at least from a betting standpoint. The main event is expected to be completely one-sided, but the other four bouts on the main card could go either way Saturday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Cris “Cyborg” Justino is an enormous favorite over challenger Yana Kunitskaya in the UFC women’s featherweight championship bout. The champion has -1600 odds, while Kunitskaya is a +800 underdog.

According to OddsShark, Ronda Rousey was the last UFC fighter to be that big of a favorite. She had -1700 odds when she defended her women’s bantamweight title against Bethe Correia at UFC 190 on Aug. 1, 2015.

It’s only been a little over two months since Cyborg last stepped inside the octagon. She successfully defended the title on Dec. 30 at UFC 219 when she defeated Holly Holm by unanimous decision. Cyborg is 19-1 with a no-contest in her MMA career, and she hasn’t been defeated since her first professional fight.

Frankie Edgar was supposed to challenge Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight championship in the UFC 222 main event. The 145-pound title-holder was forced to pull out of the event with an injury. Instead, Edgar will take on Brian Ortega in what’s expected to be a competitive fight.

Every fighter made weight Friday afternoon, and UFC 222 costs $69.99 to order on PPV. The main card will start at 10 p.m. EST.

Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Other than the main event, no bout on the PPV features a fighter that has -200 odds or better. Here’s a look at the main card and the betting odds for each fight, via Bovada.lv:

Cris Cyborg (-1600) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+800)

Frankie Edgar (-175) vs.Brian Ortega (+145)

Sean O’Malley (+115) vs.Andre Soukhamthath (-145)

Stefan Struve (-190) vs.Andrei Arlovski (+155)

Cat Zingano (+130) vs. Ketlen Vieira (-160)

