Jose Aldo still holds dreams of becoming the UFC featherweight champion again even though he is uncertain of what is in store for his future, as his contract runs out.

Aldo (26-4) was UFC's 145-pound king for over four years until his 13-second first-round knockout defeat at the hands of Conor McGregor at UFC 194 back in December of 2015.

The Brazilian would bounce back by winning the interim featherweight title against Frankie Edgar in the summer of 2016 before being promoted to undisputed champion, following McGregor's failure to defend the belt.

Photo: Getty

However, in his first title defense since the loss to the Irishman, Aldo lost his title to Max Holloway who finished him via third-round TKO at UFC 212 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in June of last year.

Aldo stepped in for the injured Edgar, who was next in line, to take on Holloway again in a title rematch at UFC 218 in December, only to suffer the same result as he now rides a losing streak for the first time in his professional career.

With four fights remaining on his contract, the former champion could venture into boxing — something he has made no secret of in the past — however the goal for now remains the same.

“As soon as the contract ends, I’ll decide whether we go to boxing or stay in MMA,” Aldo said to Brazil’s “Giro Combate” show via MMAJunkie. “But my dream, right now, is to get the title back. That’s what I’m focused on. That’s what I’m talking to (head coach Dede Pederneiras) about."

“That’s what I told my coaches that I want. That’s why I’m training again and keeping everyone motivated. I know I have a chance, I have the skill, and I want to win (the title) again,” he added.

Despite being ranked number two in the world, it is unlikely Aldo will get another crack at the title if Holloway remains the champion. This is why Aldo will now enter unfamiliar territory as a contender who seeks to become next in line to challenge the Hawaiian.

Photo: Getty

He has targeted a fight with Jeremy Stephens, currently riding a three-fight win streak, for UFC 224 in his home country of Brazil, scheduled to take place on May 12. However, he will miss the pressure that comes from his usual big fights in what will be his first non-title contest in nine years.

“It’s different,” Aldo added. “But I think I’ve been so used to it for so long, that I kind of miss it a little bit. But, of course, I’m a fighter. We’d prepared for that possibility. I’m training to do three rounds now. But, hopefully soon, with a win, I can move up slowly and fight for that title again."

“And then things will get back to how they should be: Me being champion and then defending the title multiple times again.”