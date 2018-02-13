It was confirmed Monday that Ulta Beauty, Inc. is facing a lawsuit over its alleged practice of repackaging and reselling makeup that was previously returned by store customers.

The case, titled "Meghan DeVries v. Ulta Beauty, Inc," was filed at the Cook County Circuit Court Feb. 8 by Attorney Thomas Zimmerman, Jr. of Zimmerman Law Offices in Chicago, reported WLS-TV. The complaint, which was obtained by WLS-TV, made reference to information provided by former Ulta employees that alleged "stores are given a quota" as to what items can be considered as "damaged."

"Defendant also knew that its employees were engaged in the aforementioned practices, as it received and responded to complaints from customers and employees regarding those practices," the suit read.

In explaining the contents of the lawsuit, Zimmerman detailed that an investigation uncovered that Ulta's resold products were contaminated, which could pose a risk to purchaser's health.

"The lawsuit cites to an undercover investigation that found used beauty products at Ulta were contaminated with harmful bacteria, including E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae, two types of bacteria normally found in the intestinal tract that are expelled with feces" Zimmerman said in a statement. "The investigators also noted that used beauty products can contain the herpes simplex virus — which can survive on the surface of a lipstick tube for up to a week — as well as Staphylococcus aureus which can cause very serious infections, boils and lesions."

In January, Ulta confirmed to International Business Times that it would investigate the allegations made against them, saying: "Ulta Beauty's practices do not allow the resale of any items that have been opened and/or used."

"We are aware of the lawsuit and intend to vigorously defend against the allegations," an Ulta spokesperson told WLS-TV. "The health and safety of Ulta Beauty guests is a top priority and we strive to consistently deliver an optimal experience every time they shop with us."

The allegations regarding Ulta's practices were first made public after a former employee took to Twitter in January to warn consumers of the beauty retailer's apparent misconduct, saying: "They would resell EVERYTHING (makeup, hair care, skincare, fragrance, hair tools, etc.)."

The former worker, who goes by Fatinamxo on Twitter, showed pictures of foundation sticks and lip pallets that were apparently used by store employees for resale. She even claimed to be trained alongside her colleagues in regards to the most effective ways to clean returned products.

They even put back a USED liquid lipstick, the manager said she would “clean it with alcohol” ( that was the last straw for me ) here is a photo of a lip palette ( exclusive online only ) that was returned and mangers put it back on the shelf to resell ( CLEARLY NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/V6TRPOKAHk — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

A California woman also filed a lawsuit in January against Ulta, which accused the beauty retailer of similar practices, according to Chicago Tribune.

Founded in Bolingbrook, Illinois, in 1990, Ulta has become a go-to chain retailer for many beauty fans. With 1,058 stores nationwide, the company sells over 20,000 products from more than 500 well-known brands.

Ulta and Zimmerman Law Offices did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Getty Images