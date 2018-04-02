The Undertaker hasn’t appeared on the road to WrestleMania 34, even though he’s expected to have a match with John Cena at Sunday’s pay-per-view in New Orleans. With one episode of “Monday Night Raw” remaining until the event, the Deadman is likely to make his WWE return.

It wasn’t that long ago when The Undertaker was last seen on WWE TV. He was part of “Raw 25” on Jan. 22, celebrating the 25th anniversary of WWE’s flagship show. The feud between The Undertaker and Cena was expected to begin that night, but no mention of a WrestleMania 34 match was made.

Cena has been calling out The Undertaker over the last few weeks, challenging him to a match on wrestling’s grandest stage. The 16-time world champion has yet to receive an answer, though it’s all but certain that the dream match will take place at the Superdome this weekend.

Maybe The Undertaker won’t show up until the match is finally set to happen Sunday night. That’s what happened three years ago when The Undertaker faced Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31. After Brock Lesnar ended The Streak in 2014, The Undertaker wasn’t seen until moments before his match at WWE’s biggest show of 2015.

That, however, was a special circumstance. The Undertaker had just suffered his first WrestleMania loss, and he hadn’t made an appearance since. The Deadman was on “Monday Night Raw” a little more than two months ago, and there’s a good chance that his match with Cena will be the WrestleMania 34 main event.

The Undertaker was defeated by Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33, bringing his career WrestleMania record to 23-2. It looked like he was ready to retire, but the Deadman seems to have at least one more match in him before he will call it quits.

There is a possibility that The Undertaker could finally show up on “SmackDown Live,” making his appearance the final segment of WWE TV before WrestleMania. Cena is technically a “free agent,” and he wrestled on a “SmackDown” pay-per-view as recently as a few weeks ago.

But the build for Cena vs. The Undertaker has been featured exclusively on “Monday Night Raw.” This is the last chance for the legendary superstar to show up on WWE’s most-watched program before WrestleMania, so expect him to go face-to-face with Cena to set up this long-anticipated match.