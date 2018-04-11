When The Undertaker quickly defeated John Cena in the shortest match of WrestleMania 34, fans wondered what it might mean for the Deadman’s future. Was WWE sending The Undertaker out on a high note or was the victory setting up the legendary wrestler for more in-ring action in the near future?

It didn’t take long to get the answer, and it turns out it won’t be too long before The Undertaker performs for WWE, once again. According to the Middle East news outlet The National, a casket match between The Undertaker and Rusev has been added to the April 27 card for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Less than three weeks after the biggest event of 2018, WWE is building the upcoming show as if it was a major pay-per-view. It’ll be broadcast live on WWE Network and seven championships will be defended. In addition to The Undertaker’s match, the card will feature a match between John Cena and Triple H, as well as a 50-man battle royal.

Brock Lesnar will also defend his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images

It wouldn’t make much sense to have an event this big and not feature The Undertaker. Despite rumors for years that he could soon retire, The Undertaker has had a WrestleMania match in 18 straight years.

You can bet that The Undertaker will be victorious when he makes his return in a couple of weeks. It wouldn’t have been a surprise to see Cena defeat the Deadman, but The Undertaker isn’t going to lose to Rusev.

Rusev was pinned in the fatal-4-way for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34, and he lost a triple threat match two nights later on “SmackDown Live” for a shot at becoming the No.1 contender for the U.S. Title. Although WWE hasn’t given Rusev much of a push, he’s become one of WWE’s most popular superstars over the last several months.

The Greatest Royal Rumble will mark The Undertaker’s first non-WrestleMania match since he was eliminated from the 2017 Royal Rumble by Reigns. His last non-PPV match came when he tagged with Kane against Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper at a live event in Mexico on Oct. 18, 2015.

The Undertaker's match against Cena Sunday was his first match since losing to Reigns at WrestleMania 33 a year ago.