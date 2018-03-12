“This Is Us” Season 2 has been building up to a wedding. Kate and Toby are finally getting hitched in the finale of the NBC drama, and you can bet there will be tears. Besides waterworks, here’s what else you can expect in the episode.

Jack Is Back: The promo video (seen above) reveals that a present day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) will be shown. How can that be possible when Jack is dead? It’s likely a dream sequence. Producers have promised that Jack is actually dead and gone, so do not expect him to stay.

Kevin The Wedding Planner: After all his mistakes this year, Kevin (Justin Hartley) wants to make sure his twin (Chrissy Metz) has the best wedding ever. Executive producer Isaac Aptaker told Variety that the actor is “bending over backwards to make sure this loaded day without their father goes off without a hitch for his sister.”

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Nervous Rebecca: After Kate’s miscarriage, it seems like the two are on good terms, and Rebecca is going to be afraid to ruin that. “Their dynamic took a huge leap forward when Rebecca flew across the country to help Kate deal with her miscarriage, but [she] knows that her very existence is so fraught for her daughter,” Aptaker explained. “She’s always stepping in it with her, and she doesn’t want — in any way — to disrupt this perfect day for her daughter.”

Ka-Toby: It’s unclear if this is Madison (Caitlin Thompson) or Kevin’s doing, but everything seems to be marked with Kate and Toby’s portmanteau.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Deja Gets A Taste Of Pearson Life: While Deja (Lyric Ross) has lived with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall and met Kevin, she hasn’t actually been at a Pearson family event like this. She’ll be a bit overwhelmed in the “This Is Us” Season 2 finale, especially after finding out that her mother has left her with the Pearsons for the foreseeable future.

“This ish hits the fan next week,” Watson told Entertainment Weekly. “Yeah. You’re going to see how Deja responds to all of this and what we’re in for here.”

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Toby’s Parents Are Revealed: Finally, fans will meet the people responsible for Toby (Chris Sullivan). “His parents are everything and nothing you’d expect,” Metz told EW.

Weddings Don’t Mean “I Do”: No one has said that Kate and Toby actually get married. In fact, some have been dropping hints that wedded bliss isn’t a guarantee. “This one’s gonna be good,” Sterling K. Brown (Randall) said on “The Tonight Show” Thursday. “This doesn’t spoil it, but it deals with the nuptials between Kate and Toby and whether they happen or they don’t happen...”

You’ll Be Counting The Days Until Season 3: The cast and crew didn’t exactly mention a cliffhanger, but teenage Kate actress Hannah Zeile revealed that the finale won’t wrap up every storyline. “I think they’re gonna nicely wrap up the season with a nice bow, but they always leave you wanting a little bit more. We know there’s a Season 3, so they always do a really good job with that,” she told Life and Style.

The “This Is Us” Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC