“This Is Us” brought Deja back into Randall and Beth’s lives — and then sent them to Vegas. It turned out the former foster child just needed some money to pay bills, but after Randall and Beth found her and her mother living in a car, it’s clear that she isn’t leaving their lives yet.

Season 2, episode 17 of the NBC drama will catch audiences up on what Deja’s (Lyric Ross) life has been like without Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and what it was like before they were there. The hour, which is the second to last episode of the season, will show about two years of her life. That means audiences will finally get to see what Deja’s relationship with her mother is really like.

“We’re going to see how it’s a really complicated relationship where there’s a lot of love, but also a lot of angst,” executive producer Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re going to see how Linda [the social worker played by Debra Jo Rupp] came into the picture.”

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

“It’s very exciting because it’s all these characters we’ve come to know, but if you think about it, we really know very, very little,” Aptaker continued. “We’ve only heard a couple of things here and there about her situation before. And now we’re going to see the other side of the coin. And like we did with the Big Three trilogy [of episodes that closed out the first half of the season], it will intersect in very cool ways with the story as we know it — and we’ll see where characters were when moments we’ve seen were happening.”

Photos from the episode reveal that we’ll see flashbacks to Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) pregnancy with the triplets. Fans will have to tune in to see how her story intersects with Deja’s.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The “This Is Us” promo video does not include any Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) scenes, but it certainly makes this episode look dramatic. Deja and her mother were evicted, and it looks like maybe Deja tried to head to a pawn shop to make some fast cash. Elsewhere, the cops show up, making it look like Deja’s mother could be in trouble.

We’ll also see Randall and Beth in this episode. The synopsis does not give away much, only stating, “Randall and Beth welcome visitors to their home.” The “This Is Us” couple will have a lot to process as they realize that Deja might not be out of their lives completely.

Audiences can get a double dose of Sterling K. Brown this week. The Emmy winner will also host “Saturday Night Live.”

“This Is Us” Season 2, episode 17 airs Tuesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.