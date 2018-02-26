Kate Pearson has many concerns about her wedding on “This Is Us,” but her biggest concern about her bachelorette party will actually be about Beth. The NBC drama will finally dive into the sister-in-laws’ relationship in Season 2, episode 16.

“Kate [Chrissy Metz] is actually a little bit trepidatious to spend the weekend with Beth [Susan Kelechi Watson],” executive producer Isaac Aptaker teased to the Hollywood Reporter, “because the two of them aren’t the closest of sister-in-laws and honestly don’t really know us each other all that well, so she has a bit of anxiety about this weekend with her sister-in-law.”

It isn’t like Kate’s bachelorette bash is just a night in the city. She and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are having their bachelor/bachelorette weekend in Las Vegas. That means that the ladies will break away from all the dudes at some point during the festivities. For Toby, that’s delightful news.

Photo: NBC

“He’s very, very excited to kind of bro down with Kevin [Justin Hartley] and Randall [Sterling K. Brown] for the weekend,” Aptaker said.

Kate and Beth, however, haven’t had too many interactions yet throughout two whole seasons of “This Is Us.” We know that Beth certainly doesn’t like Kevin much after the drunk driving incident. That doesn’t necessarily mean she has an issue with Kate, though. Perhaps they just haven’t gotten to know each other very well since they live on opposite coasts.

It seems like Kate might help Randall’s wife loosen up a little. Beth could even end up being the life of the party. In photos from the episode, she is shown sticking her body through the limo’s sunroof.

Photo: NBC

No matter what happens, it won’t end in Beth’s death. Though fans of “This Is Us” came up with a conspiracy that Beth would be next to die, Aptaker assured audiences that it’s just a rumor. Randall’s wife is safe—for now.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Aptaker told Glamour. “It’s nothing we’ve talked about in our writers room, so unless there’s some fan fiction making its way to set and getting filmed, I don’t think that’s in the works for Beth! You can tell your readers that Beth’s OK.”

“This Is Us” Season 2 returns to NBC Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.