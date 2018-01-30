“This Is Us” usually airs on Tuesdays, but the NBC TV show is not on tonight. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address will air instead.

Don’t worry, the show isn’t going on an extended hiatus. “This Is Us” comes back on Sunday, Feb. 4, right after the Super Bowl. So regardless of whether you’re rooting for the Patriots or the Eagles, the night will end in tears.

“This Is Us” Season 2, episode 14 will pick up where the last episode left off. The Pearson household was engulfed in flames after a slow cooker malfunctioned. Since they forgot to replace the batteries in the smoke detector, the entire first floor is burning while the family is sleeping.

Photo: NBC

In the post-Super Bowl episode, fans will learn how Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Kate (Hannah Zeile) and Randall (Niles Fitch) escape the fire while Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) likely dies. All clues have indicated that the fire played a role in his death, but it still isn’t clear exactly how his life ended.

The promo video, seen at the top of the page, makes it clear that the Pearsons have to find a way to get out of the house. However, photos from Season 2, episode 14 don’t reveal much more. In fact, the pictures completely avoid the past.

Instead, we see the Big Three in the present. While Kevin (Justin Hartley) kept his hands busy at Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) apartment building last week, he might have a little more trouble keeping his mind off alcohol this week. Photos show him meditating and generally looking bored.

Photo: NBC Photo: NBC

Meanwhile, Kate will be hanging out with Toby (Chris Sullivan). It looks like she’ll also be cozying up to their new dog, Audio.

According to the synopsis, both Kevin and Kate will “reconnect with the past.”

Photo: NBC

Photo: NBC

Finally, Randall will be at home with his family and getting some quality time with his girls. There is a Super Bowl party happening at his house (presumably without any slow cookers). Tess (Erin Baker) looks less than thrilled at the event while Annie (Faithe Herman) seems to have found a new friend.

Photo: NBC Photo: NBC

Assuming Jack actually dies in the fire (which happens the night of the 1998 Super Bowl), that means this will likely be a hard day for all of the Pearsons. The 20th anniversary of their father’s death is probably emotional for all of them.

“This Is Us” Season 2, episode 14, conveniently titled “Super Bowl Sunday,” airs Sunday, Feb. 4 after the Super Bowl. The exact start time depends on the post-game coverage, but look for it around 10:15 p.m. EST.

Be aware that DVRs may make the episode look supersized at 80 minutes, Entertainment Weekly reports. That’s just to account for the game possibly running overtime. The episode is only three minutes longer than usual.