A mix of emerging young stars, MLS veterans and experienced international players make up the U.S. roster in an international friendly against Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. Interim head coach Dave Sarachan won't have top playmaker Christian Pulisic in the lineup but there are some intriguing names on the roster as the U.S. attempts to rebuild after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

The U.S. doesn't have a meaningful game on their schedule for a long stretch, allowing for a lot of tinkering and opportunities for certain players to prove themselves. The friendly could provide for some uneven play as the coaching staff attempts to find the right balance of youth and experience.

Returning to the squad that defeated Bolivia 3-0 on Monday is Cameron Carter-Vickers, a promising 20-year-old center back for Tottenham and Josh Sargent, considered the best young American striker. Sargent is joined up front by Tim Weah after the two 18-year-olds provided a possible glimpse of the future of the U.S. attack with the victory over Bolivia.

But added to the squad are Kenny Saief, a 24-year-old midfielder who plays for Anderlecht, and Luca de la Torre, a 20-year-old midfielder for Fulham, as well as 21-year-old right back Shaquell Moore of Levante. All three players could see meaningful minutes in upcoming matches in 2018.

Some MLS players also made the squad. Zack Steffen and Wil Trapp of the Columbus Crew, as well as Tim Parker and Tyler Adams of the New York Red Bulls, are on the roster and have a total of 9 caps between them.

While the roster has been injected with plenty of new names, this lineup also includes some highly experienced U.S. players, like forward Bobby Wood and wingback DeAndre Yedlin. Wood and Yedlin have 37 and 50 caps, respectively. Julian Green, who was part of the 2014 World Cup roster, also made the trip to Ireland.

But this remains a team without a permanent head coach and with plenty of questions about what the roster might look like when the U.S. looks far down the road at the Gold Cup and 2022 World Cup qualifying. Players like Weston McKennie, a 19-year-old playmaker for Schalke, could feature prominently as the U.S. attempts to rebound from their biggest setback in decades as 32 countries arrive in Russia later this month.

"We got knocked down, yeah, we didn't qualify, but we always keep our heads up and try and make the best out of it, and turn a negative into a positive," McKennie said of missing out on qualifying for the World Cup. "I think that's what we're doing, bringing a lot of the young guys in, the new faces, trying out new things. At least it goes to show that, yeah, we're making changes. Many people would say it's better to make changes earlier."

The Republic of Ireland also failed to qualify for the World Cup and will be looking to revamp with their lineup. Head coach Martin O'Neill has several inexperienced players on the roster as Ireland looks to qualify for Euro 2020. The three goalkeepers on the squad have a combined three caps.

But O'Neill also has some well-established players on the roster, such as captain Seamus Coleman, as well as John O'Shea, Shane Long and Jonathan Walters.

The last time Ireland qualified for the World Cup was in 2002. Ireland advanced to the Round of 16 at Euro 2016.

US Roster

Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC), William Yarbrough (Club León)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Shaq Moore (Levante), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Everton), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Joe Corona (Club America), Luca de la Torre (Fulham) Julian Green (Stuttgart), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Keaton Parks (Benfica), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Andrija Novakovich (Reading), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

Probable Lineup: Hamid; Carter-Vickers, Miazga, Moore, Palmer-Brown; Corona, Green, McKennie, Parks, Saief; Wood

Republic of Ireland Roster

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Conor O’Malley (Peterborough United), Shane Supple (Bohemians)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End)

Midfielders: Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), David Meyler (Hull City) Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United)

Forwards: Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers), Shane Long (Southampton), Jonathan Walters (Burnley)

Probable Lineup: O'Malley; Stevens, Egan, O'Shea, Doherty; Lenihan, O'Dowda, Browne, O'Kane, Horgan; Long

Conor O’Malley, Darragh Lenihan and Enda Stevens could make their debuts while John Egan, Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan, Callum O’Dowda and Matt Doherty could take their places alongside the experienced John O’Shea and Shane Long

Start Time: 3 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN3

Prediction: Ireland 0 - 2 U.S.

Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images