With star quarterback Sam Darnold taking his talents to the NFL, the competition will soon be underway to find his replacement at USC. The Trojans have a proud quarterback tradition, but there is uncertainty about the position before spring practice.

There isn't much information to work with among Darnold's four backups: Matt Fink, Thomas Fitts, Jack Sears and Holden Thomas. Only redshirt freshman Fink has seen action under center, having completed six passes on nine attempts for 43 yards in 2017.

At the moment, the starting job might come down to Fink and freshman Sears for the season opener against UNLV at the Coliseum on Sept. 1. Fink entered USC as a three-star recruit, but scouts have praised his mobility and release.

Sears, a four-star recruit, graduated high school early to enroll at USC in the spring of 2017. Like Darnold, Sears is very athletic and could be viewed as both a pro-style and dual-threat quarterback.

Head coach Clay Helton said he planned to sign a quarterback in February, according to ESPN.

The cupboard isn't bare for incoming freshmen, as five-star recruit J.T. Daniels could be eligible in 2018. ESPN's Mitch Sherman profiled the Mater Dei High School star in February, pointing out that there was talk that Daniels "might rate not only as the best quarterback in his class, but also as the top QB prospect in several years." But Daniels turns 18 in February and might be a little raw to begin the season as the starting quarterback.

It's possible that Helton chooses between Fink and Sears to start the season, while waiting to see how Daniels progresses.

Daniels would be in good company if he gets to start next season. Matt Barkley was a true freshman in 2009 when then-head coach Pete Carroll picked him to start the season opener. Darnold also played as a true freshman.

The quarterback competition should get underway at spring practice, which typically begins in the first week of March.