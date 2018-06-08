Val Kilmer is confirmed to be part of the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel, subtitled “Maverick.”

The 58-year-old actor is joining lead star Tom Cruise and reprising his role as Tom Karzansky aka Iceman, ET Online has learned.

A year ago, Kilmer announced his desire to join the sequel after hearing about it. He took to Instagram to share a selfie in which he is seen donning a t-shirt that has a cartoon version of his big screen character. “Friends said it’s official — #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I’m ready Tom — still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it,” he captioned his post.

Iceman was the rival of Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the first movie that was released in 1986. At one point in the movie, Maverick uttered the iconic line, “I don’t like you because you’re dangers,” to Iceman before. But they eventually formed a friendly bond after earning each other’s respect, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Filming for the second installment is currently underway. Last week, Cruise shared on social media a snap from the set of the movie and captioned it “#Day1.” The photo also featured an overlay of one of the original movie’s iconic lines, which was “Feel the need.”

“Oblivion” director Joseph Kosinski is helming “Top Gun: Maverick.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced the first movie, is producing the film alongside Skydance’s David Ellison. Also returning for the sequel is the creator of the first film’s synth score, German composer Harold Faltermeyer. Eric Warren Singer, Peter Craig and Justin Marks are penning the script, as per The Wrap.

Bruckheimer previously gushed to Entertainment Tonight about the project and slightly teased fans on what they can expect from the sequel. “Listen, it’s an iconic character that [Cruise] helped create. So I think we would like to see what happened to Maverick for the last 30 years,” he said.

Aside from Cruise and Kilmer, the first installment also starred Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt and Kelly McGillis. There’s no confirmation yet if the three actors are also joining the new movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 12, 2019.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt