Valentine’s Day is being celebrated today as a celebration of romance and romantic love between couples. While that may be a happy occasion for most, it can leave singles all around the world feeling down in the dumps.

With all the gifts, cards, candlelight dinners and romance floating around, singles might tend to feel a little left out. However, fear not, as not only there is nothing wrong with being single, it is also important to understand that being on your own can teach you self-love and could be an exciting and rewarding experience.

So, here is a list of 10 favorite quotes about being single just in time for Valentine's Day 2018:

"I don't need a man to rectify my existence. The most profound relationship we'll ever have is the one with ourselves." - Shirley MacLaine

“Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with.” - Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on “Sex and the City"

“Hope for love, pray for love, wish for love, dream for love … but don’t put your life on hold waiting for love.” - Mandy Hale

"Sometimes you have to stand alone to prove that you can still stand." – Anonymous

Photo: Getty Images / Simon Maina

“I must learn to love the fool in me, the one who feels too much, talks too much, takes too many chances, wins sometimes and loses often, lacks self-control, loves and hates, hurts and gets hurt, promises and breaks promises, laughs and cries.” - Theodore Isaac Rubin

“You do not need to be loved, not at the cost of yourself. The single relationship that is truly central and crucial in a life is the relationship to the self. Of all the people you will know in a lifetime, you are the only one you will never lose.” - Jo Courdert

"It seemed to me that the desire to get married — which, I regret to say, I believe is basic and primal in women — is followed almost immediately by an equally basic and primal urge — which is to be single again." - Nora Ephron

"I never found a companion that was so companionable as solitude." - Henry David Thoreau

“Single is no longer a lack of options — but a choice. A choice to refuse to let your life be defined by your relationship status but to live every day Happily and let your Ever After work itself out.” - Mandy Hale

“When asked why I am single, my reply is simply; I consider myself a black pearl rare in my authenticity, adding a mysterious beauty to the select few who can recognize & even fewer who appreciate my worth. So instead of dating, I throw myself into working in the field. If my Boaz recognizes me amongst the black rocks...great! If not, the magnificence of my rarity will simply radiate onto those working the fields as well in the form of teaching, which is what I do.” - Sanjo Jendayi