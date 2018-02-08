Valentine’s Day lands on a Wednesday this year, which means those who are celebrating and not in favor of going out on a weeknight will likely settle on a date the weekend before or after Feb. 14. If you’re among those looking to go out with your loved one early or after the holiday has passed, here’s all of the romantic, dramatic and otherwise entertaining new movies out in theaters Feb. 9 through Feb. 16.

Releasing Friday, Feb. 9

“Fifty Shades Freed”

Photo: Universal Pictures

Whether you’re a fan of the E.L. James best-selling novels or just simply looking for a romantic film to watch this Valentine’s Day, “Fifty Shades Freed” is definitely an option. The film is the third of the franchise and follows leads Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) as they marry, welcome a child and find their lives in danger. Watch the trailer above.

“The 15:17 to Paris”

Clint Eastwood brings the true story of American soldiers who thwarted a lone gunman’s attack aboard a train bound for Paris in 2015 to life. The film follows the three friends’ lives leading up to the attack. The real-life heroes, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos, star as themselves on the big screen.

“Peter Rabbit”

If family movies are more up you and your Valentine date’s alley, consider seeing this animated feature. The Will Gluck-directed movie is an adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale. Watch as the rabbit (voiced by James Corden) fights back against Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson), who wants Peter and his friends to leave his home garden. Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, Sia, Matt Lucas and Elizabeth Debicki also lend their voices to the film.

Releasing Friday, Feb. 16

“Blank Panther”

After meeting Black Panther in “Captain America: Civil War,” the superhero finally has his own Marvel installment. The standalone follows T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as he returns to his nation to take his late father, the King of Wakanda’s, throne. The star-studded cast includes, but is not limited to, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Sterling K. Brown.

“The Party”

A party meant to celebrate one woman’s promotion, Janet (Kristin Scott Thomas), turns into a dramatic affair after one guest makes a big announcement. Sally Potter directs.

“​Nostalgia”

The Mark Pellington films explores our connection to material objects and the emotion and memories behind them. Ellen Burstyn, Jon Hamm and Catherine Keener star.