It's almost Valentine's Day, and this could be the best time to grab a giggle with your date, because as many know everyone is always looking for a sense of humor in their partner. Below are some one-liners and funny jokes to share with your loved ones, which are also safe to be exchanged with family and kids.

Below are some riddles and one-liners, courtesy onelinefun.com and Jokes4Us.com.

1. Q: What do farmers give their wives on Valentine's Day? A: Hogs and kisses.

2. "Today is Valentine's Day, or, as men like to call it, Extortion Day!" — Jay Leno

3. Q: What did the bat say to her boyfriend on Valentine's Day? A: "I love just hanging around with you."

4. Q: What gifts do squirrels exchange on Valentine's Day? A: Forget-me-nuts.

5. Q: How do skunks celebrate Valentine's Day? A: They get very scent-imental.

6. Q: Why is Valentine's Day a good holiday? A: Because you get to party heart-y.

7. A Cub Scout found a frog that said, “Kiss me and I will become a beautiful princess.” The boy studied the frog, then put it in his pocket. “Hey,” the frog croaked, “how come you didn’t kiss me?” “I’d rather have a talking frog than a princess any day!” -- from boyslife.org

8. Q: What did one light bulb say to the other on Valentine's Day? A: I love you watts.

9. Q: What did the man with the broken leg say to his doctor? A: I've got a crutch on you.

10. If it is not Valentine’s Day and you see a man in a flower shop, you can probably start up a conversation by asking, "What did you do?"