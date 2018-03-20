Jennifer Lawrence has previously revealed she is a fan of reality television, but now it seems the Oscar winner has found herself in an ongoing feud with “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent.

Earlier this month, the actress gave her opinion about Kent’s storyline on the Bravo reality series during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Although Lawrence appeared to be making a joke, Kent was quite offended by the comment and had a few harsh words for the “Red Sparrow” star.

During an appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Kent called Lawrence “gross” while acknowledging the Golden Globe-winning actress called her the c-word. The reality star told the host she was ready to give the 27-year-old a piece of her mind after learning about the insult.

“Well you know, I just let her know she’s a gross human being and congratulations on two failed films in a row,” Kent said (via Us Weekly).

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kent accused Lawrence of being too invested in reality drama and not spending enough time focusing on her acting career. “My man is in the movie business, it is now said that she is not as valuable and she has to have another actor or actress to like, get the numbers up,” the star said referring to her boyfriend, film and television producer, Randall Emmett.

“Not only did she call me the c-word … she went on and on making fun of me and my relationship with my mom … I’m watching this like ‘Is this A-list celebrity, who has Oscars, for real?’ And then when she dropped the c-word I was like ‘Ok, honey, let’s leave the trash to us reality TV personalities, don’t be trying to take my job.’”

The drama started after Lawrence’s March 1 appearance on “WWHL.” At the time, the host asked the actress to weigh in on the various storylines on “Vanderpump Rules” which resulted in the star giving her opinion on Kent’s various friendships on the show.

Lawrence revealed she felt Kent was being a hypocrite on the show by trying to act nice but continuing to be mean to her cast members.

However, Kent claimed Lawrence was the one who was being a hypocrite by speaking about uplifting women while tearing one down. “You’re an A-list celebrity who makes more money than God and you’re like saying you support women and you’re calling another woman the c-word that you’ve never laid eyes on in person, never had a conversation with me,” Kent said.

Although Kent attempted to look past the insult, she admitted Lawrence’s comment stung. “I tried to not let it bug me, but it never feels good to be called that, on top of someone who is that big and grand and A-list and glamorous. It was kind of like, ‘That kind of hurt my feelings a little bit.’”

Lawrence has not addressed Kent’s most recent comments. However, the reality star vowed she would not have anything positive to say about the actress going forward.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images